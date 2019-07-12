DINANT RETAINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL CERTIFICATIONS

All Dinant facilities – including its greenhouses at Comayagua – have multiple certifications.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, July 12, 2019

Dinant has retained prestigious international certifications recognizing significant improvements across the company’s operations.

All of Dinant’s operating facilities in Honduras have retained ISO 14001 standard for their environmental management systems and OHSAS 18001 status regarding occupational health and safety. In addition, Dinant’s Comayagua-based home care processing plant, which produces the Zixx and Suavissimo range of soaps and fabric softeners, and food processing plant, where Issima sauces, Schilo’s hot sauces, and Altima fresh vegetables are produced, have been certified ISO 9001, an international standard recognizing the use of quality management systems (QMS) that consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Company spokesman, Roger Pineda, commented, “Dinant has invested heavily over the last few years in significantly modernizing and expanding our operating facilities, which has allowed us to improve operational processes and the production of finished products to the highest quality. This strategy is raising standards, driving sales at home and abroad, and creating more sustainable jobs and wealth in Honduras.”

In January, Dinant retained two prestigious International Sustainability and Carbon Certifications – ISCC EU and ISCC Plus – in recognition of the sustainability of its raw materials and products, the traceability of its supply chain, and its control of greenhouse gas emissions. The ISCC’s certification process has also been expanded to Dinant’s small palm oil suppliers, of which 24 producers with a total of 1,433 hectares of plantations in Cortes, Yoro, Atlántida and Colon have so far been certified.

Mr. Pineda continued, “Once again, Dinant has been externally audited and found to be in compliance with a range of quality control, social and environmental standards across every part of our business, including our factories, warehouses, oil palm plantations and vegetable greenhouses. These impressive results are testament to the talents of our hardworking staff and a determination by everyone at Dinant to ensure that we meet stringent international standards and continuously work to assess how our operations impact upon our customers, staff, suppliers, and the communities in which we operate.”

About Corporacion Dinant: Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. Dinant employs 8,000 people, supports over 22,000 livelihoods, and contributes significantly to all communities in which it operates. Dinant is implementing the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights, and has removed all firearms from the security guards at its plantations, Oil Palm extraction mills and manufacturing plants. For more information, please visit www.dinant.com.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporacion Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

Roger Pineda Pinel Corporacion Dinant +504 2239-8800 roger.pineda@dinant.com



