Springfield Area Hosts ATI Foundation’s Inaugural Massachusetts Golf Outing

On Saturday, July 20, The ATI Foundation will host its first Massachusetts Golf Outing at Crestview Country Club in Agawam. The event is one of many golf outings the non-profit organization is hosting across the nation in 2019. The ATI Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization founded by ATI Physical Therapy and is supported by its employees and fundraising events throughout the year.



Funds raised through golf registrations, raffles and sponsorships will benefit local children with physical impairments, and two recipients will be in attendance for a special presentation that day.





“It will be great to see the support we receive for another golf outing in a new region,” said Terry Williams, Director of the ATI Foundation which is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois. “It’s always a proud moment to see the enthusiasm of community members and ATI Physical Therapy team members when they come together for a good cause.”

Eli, a six-year-old boy from West Springfield, was born with cerebral palsy and a neurological disorder. He plays on The Miracle League baseball team of Western Mass. Eli has started to gain more strength end enjoys riding an adaptive tricycle at school when he is out of his wheel chair. Since he loves riding the tricycle that the school provides him during his therapy sessions, he would love to have one available to him at home to enjoy and gain more physical mobility. The ATI Foundation is honored to have an opportunity to provide this for Eli.

The second beneficiary is seven-year-old Daydan, from Feeding Hills. Daydan was born weighing just 1lb, 3oz. and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. He is non-verbal and unable to walk. During his physical therapy sessions, Daydan enjoys riding an adapted bicycle, which benefits him physically by improving his muscle strength. His family would love for him to have one of these bikes at home, and feels he deserves to be outside enjoying being a kid, even if he cannot walk. The ATI Foundation will be gifting a brand new custom adaptive bicycle to Daydan at the event.

Golf Registrations will be open until Wednesday, July 17. Sponsorships will be accepted through Sunday, July 14. All registrations must be completed online at ATIFoundation.com/Golf (choose the Massachusetts – Springfield outing). Check and credit card payment options are available. ATI Physical Therapy has more than 35 clinics throughout Massachusetts, including 12 in the surrounding Springfield area.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 800 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $4 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments to enhance and sustain a better quality of life. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com and ATIFoundation.com.

