EPCOR to begin construction on the Southern Bruce Natural Gas Project

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR Natural Gas Limited Partnership has now received the leave to construct approval from the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) needed to begin construction on a natural gas distribution system for the Southern Bruce region. This project will provide the area’s residents, farms and businesses with access to natural gas for the first time.



“This is an exciting time for EPCOR. We’d like to thank the mayors of the Municipality of Kincardine, the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie and the Township of Huron-Kinloss for their commitment over the past several years to bringing natural gas to their communities. Natural gas will bring many benefits to the area, including lower fuel costs,” said EPCOR Utilities Inc. President & CEO Stuart Lee.

“We will have shovels in the ground right away and expect to have the full system in-service by the end of 2021. EPCOR looks forward to serving customers in Southern Bruce and being a part of the community.”

Construction details

Between now and 2021, work will take place to construct the distribution system and connect customers. It’s expected that the Bruce Industrial Park will be connected in 2019, followed by the communities of Kincardine, Tiverton and Inverhuron in 2020, and the communities of Paisley, Chelsey, Lucknow, Ripley, Point Clark and Lurgan Beach in 2021.

The natural gas distribution system will consist of a large diameter mainline — the backbone of the system that will transport gas to each of the communities — along with smaller diameter high density polyethylene distribution piping, which will be constructed within each of the communities to directly serve homes and businesses.

As the project progresses, local stakeholders will be notified of construction activities in their areas, and potential customers will be provided with information on how to get ready for natural gas service.

“On behalf of The Township of Huron-Kinloss Council and our residents I want to thank EPCOR for their commitment on achieving this incredible milestone. I also want to thank Kincardine and Arran-Elderslie Councils past and present for their continued support to see this project through and Mark Rodger for his guidance. Together we have achieved our goal to bring natural gas to our communities,” said Mitch Twolan, Mayor, Municipality of Huron-Kinloss.

“In 2011, the three municipalities in Southern Bruce started on their long quest to bring Natural Gas to their residents and local businesses. Through a competitive process, the Southern Bruce municipalities chose EPCOR to build, own, and operate the project. Now with the final Ontario Energy Board approval, our dream of bringing natural gas to the area is finally a reality! Construction can begin! A special thank you to EPCOR for their expertise and dedication to our Southern Bruce project!” said Anne Eadie, Mayor, Municipality of Kincardine.

“After all the hard work, we’re delighted to have natural gas coming to our community. Thank you to EPCOR, and to Council and staff, for their support in bringing this project to fruition,” said Steve Hammell, Mayor, Township of Arran-Elderslie.

For more information, visit epcor.com/southernbruce.

For more information, please contact:

EPCOR Media Relations

780-721-9001

media@epcor.com

About EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR)

EPCOR, through its subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 70 employer. EPCOR’s website address is www.epcor.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.