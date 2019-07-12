Ann Marie Puig Offers Suggestions On How To Choose The Proper Niche Market

Costa Rican businesswoman Ann Marie Puig discusses some of the ways businesses can seek out new ideas to innovate and continue to grow.

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The process of coming up with new ideas and then converting those ideas into successful businesses varies depending on the entrepreneur. Some are born from a previous product or offering, some are born out of the need to fill a void. Regardless of how it’s created, the idea has to find a certain niche and Costa Rica’s top business owner and philanthropist, Ann Marie Puig, shares some tips on how to make this happy.

Imaginative, game-changing thoughts will dependably have a component of luck to them, and will never be producible on interest. Be that as it may, the present monetary atmosphere of slowed down development and fewer thoughts (development in the quantity of patent solicitations have stagnated lately) has made a small – but growing – group of business professionals reexamine how thoughts occur and to look at what they can improve advancement forms.

Three-fourths of organizations are reliably disillusioned in their advancement results, as per worldwide overviews of officials. In any case, a minority of companies perceive the requirement for change if their outcomes are to improve. Asserts Puig, “One of the best ways to make this happen is to involve the entire organization. It’s been around for over 100 years and continues to thrive because it works – the workplace suggestion box. Additionally, new items are regularly started by thoughts from clients, as opposed to from in-house meetings, to generate new ideas or grew inside by innovative work.”

Another way is to engage customers in new ways. Explains Puig, “Businesses develop and grasp better approaches for getting things done at various rates. No place is this more apparent than in the manners in which they tune in to clients. For example, client overviews might be routine for retailers, but other business markets can benefit from them, as well.”

Another reason conventional center gatherings are deficient thought generators is that they give input uniquely on existing thoughts. How would you get input on thoughts that don’t exist? One methodology developing today is to test the unstated needs of clients, requesting that they consider speculative items and models to perceive how they would react. Get them to realize the potential of products to be used in ways they may not have considered.

Suppliers can also be a great source of new ideas. They are often involved in a lot of the similar processes and see the same obstacles, so they might have thought of a potential solution that could help your business grow.

As the world changes at a quicker and quicker pace, thoughts and methods for working that were satisfactory just yesterday never again do the trick. Given the torrid pace of progress, the fast commoditization of items, and the intermingling of procedures, firms that depend on yesterday’s thoughts, yesterday’s items, and yesterday’s suspicions are unmistakably helpless.

Associations need a steady stream of new thoughts in the event that they are to make energizing and prosperous prospects. However, in many businesses, there is protection from changing the way things work in case it upsets existing conditions. States Puig, “Most organizations today have permitted their strategies for empowering, supporting, and following up on new plans to mull while they concentrated on progressively quick concerns, for example, removing costs from existing procedures and items and administrations.” Those that do so are in a much better position to survive much longer.

About Ann Marie Puig

Ann Marie Puig has been a distinguished Consultant, Assistant Controller, Accounting Manager, Director of Accounting and Finance and Chief Financial Officer for almost 20 years. She is bilingual in Spanish and English and has a reputation for accurate, clear and concise record management in month-end closings, accruals, reconciliations, AP, AR and JE, as well as superior human resource skills. She is extremely knowledgeable in current technology, eCommerce and a variety of Industries.



