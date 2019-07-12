Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. on Behalf of Investors – MPO

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) (“Midstates” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.



On May 6, 2019, Midstates announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify”). According to the announcement, in connection with the proposed transaction Midstates plans to issue over 23 million shares of common stock to Amplify’s shareholders, who are expected to own approximately 50% of the combined company upon completion of the transaction. Following this announcement, shares of Midstates’ common stock have declined over 50% in value.

The firm’s investigation seeks to determine whether Midstates’ executive officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether stockholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Midstates stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/midstates-petroleum/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.