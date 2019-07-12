Old Line Bank to Host Family Fun Event During Celebrate Damascus Festival

Bank Carries on 16-Year Cherished Tradition with Free Food, Games and More

For 24 years, the Celebrate Damascus festival has delighted residents from surrounding communities. This year, Old Line Bank is proud to return for the third straight year as a host for the festival's beloved Family Fun event, taking place on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bank's 26500 Ridge Road location.



Marked as site #18 on the official festival map, and one of six Tram stops, Old Line Bank’s event is the quintessential Maryland summer family gathering. The Family Fun Event will provide fun for kids of all ages, including a moon bounce, face painting, free drinks and hot dogs, balloon animals, games and more. The event is free but all donations received at the Old Line Bank’s Family Fun Event will support the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department.

Celebrate Damascus also features a parade, held July 12 at 7 p.m., which will travel along Route 27 from Damascus High School to Lewis Drive and end at the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department Activities Grounds. Old Line Bank is proud to have a walking unit in the parade.

Other Celebrate Damascus activities include a community breakfast, car show, fire department open house, banana-split-eating contest, cookout and more. For more information on the Celebrate Damascus Festival, please visit https://www.facebook.com/celebratedamascus2019/ .

About Old Line Bank

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ: OLBK) is the parent company of Old Line Bank ( www.oldlinebank.com ), a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bowie, Md., approximately 10 miles east of Andrews Air Force Base and 20 miles east of Washington, D.C. Old Line Bank has more than 35 branches located in its primary market area of suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs, Southern Maryland and Baltimore suburbs) counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Old Line Bank Contact:

Claudia Hosea

AVP, Marketing Manager

(301)430-2500



