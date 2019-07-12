AutomationDirect Offers FREE Online PLC Training

AutomationDirect first partnered with Interconnecting Automation in 1996 to create a hands-on training program to familiarize customers with the ins and outs of their PLCs. Eventually, this program led to the creation of an online video training series that encompasses various levels of training from entry level programming to advanced PLC functions. Due to the high demand and requests for training in the field of industrial automation, AutomationDirect is now offering unlimited access to selected Interconnecting Automation training series for anyone interested in learning about industrial controllers. A repository of training videos is available to all registrants free of charge with no purchase necessary. One online video series initially offered covers non-brand specific PLC basics with topics on logic gates, basic switches, sinking and sourcing, scan time, I/O fundamentals, memory addressing and more. Also available with the initial release are videos specifically covering the AutomationDirect CLICK PLC and include topics on how to use CLICK's navigation, address picker, rung editor, logic instructions, internal control relays, data view window and many other functions. These completely free online PLC training courses are available 24/7, allowing users to learn at their pace and at their convenience. To get unlimited access to the free online PLC training program, or to learn more about what is provided, visit www.automationdirect.com/plc-training

About AutomationDirect:

In business since 1994, AutomationDirect is a distributor offering thousands of industrial automation products for electrical control systems, including PLCs, operator interfaces, AC drives, motors, stepper systems, sensors, motor controls, enclosures and more. Their prices are typically well below the list price of more traditional automation companies because of their business model and focus on efficiency and the majority of their products are stocked for same-day shipping. Plus, get free two-day delivery on orders over $49; some limitations apply. For more information, contact them at 800-633-0405 or visit https://www.automationdirect.com.

