Garth Brooks Daughter Allie Colleen Celebrating Debut Single Release "Work In Progress"

ALLIE COLLEEN

Allie Colleen celebrating the release of her new single "Work In Progress" with Nashville Billboard and radio airplay.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belmont graduate and newly married singer/songwriter Allie Colleen released her first single "Work in Progress" to country radio this past week. After fulfilling the promise Allie made to her superstar dad to graduate college first, she is now diving into the country music scene in a big way. Already garnering thousands of views on YouTube she is now taking the leap into country radio.

"Work in Progress" co-written with hit songwriter Marcus Hummon and Greg Beick is a reflective journey which demonstrates not only Allie's strong vocal but also her sheer determination to make it in music on her own.

In a recent interview on Nashville Today with WSM radio's Devon O'Day, Allie says, in reference to her music, "It's the one thing I'm good at! I tried to be an athlete and I wasn't very good at it, but music, I can DO music!"

"Work in Progress" was released July 10, 2019 through MC1 Nashville to radio worldwide and has been distributed to all streaming platforms.

Wednesday, July 10, Allie stood at the corner of Broadway and West End to see the billboard called "The Nashville Sign" (often referred to as “Times Square of the South”) as it announced her single debut. A special date for Allie since it is the birth date of her namesake Grandma Colleen.

Radio Stations across the country are joining Allie Colleen in her celebration and sharing "Work In Progress" with their listening audience.

Follow Allie Colleen here on all her socials:

www.alliecolleenmusic.com

www.facebook.com/alliecolleenmusic

https://www.instagram.com/alliecolleenmusic/

https://twitter.com/_AllieColleen







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.