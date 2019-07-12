Newest models of mobility enhancing Independence Chairs™ arrive in the U.S.; User-friendly design and latest technology mean safer mobility, more freedom

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa-based Enable Me , one of the largest U.S. providers of movement therapy devices for people with neuro-muscular injury or disease, announces the arrival in the U.S. of the newest versions of the freedom-enhancing Independence Chair™ . The sturdy, stable, customizable chairs help those with walking or standing challenges move about freely and more independently.



“The life-changing Independence Chair™ is in high demand globally because no other mobility enhancing device has its unique features that many people need to help them regain their physical independence and self-reliance previously lost due to an accident, age, disease or military service related injury,” commented Mike Laky, CEO of Enable Me. “Enable Me is absolutely proud to be the only North American provider of the Independence Chair™, and we cherish our role in helping improve the quality of life for people who use them.”

Danish manufacturer Vela Medical developed the chair to provide a better quality of life for people who want to:

Move about freely from a safe, seated position using active foot propulsion.

Transfer more safely and independently to and from the Independence Chair™ using the adjustable seat height and arm rests, as well as the easy-to-use central wheel locking system.

Work comfortably at their desk or counter and reach items normally out of reach in the kitchen or office using the Independence Chair’s™ height adjustment.

Acquire an Independence Chair™ to help a parent, grandparent or other loved one be able to move about the home, office or other location more safely and self-sufficiently while increasing their ability to perform daily tasks independently.

ABOUT ENABLE ME

Enable Me is one of the largest U.S. providers of movement therapy products from German manufacturer RECK-Technik GmbH & Co. KG . Enable Me is also the exclusive U.S. provider of Functional Electrical Stimulation devices from German manufacturer Hasomed and ergonomic seating solutions from Danish manufacturer Vela . Enable Me’s mission is to improve quality of life by providing user-friendly, motor-assisted movement therapy devices designed to restore natural body movement in people suffering from neuro muscular injury or disease or any level of impaired mobility or function.



Media Contact:

Andrew Bowen, APR

ab@clearviewcom.com

404-822-3309

