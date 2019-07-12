/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanya Dzhibrailova , Zephyr Real Estate’s No. 1 Top Producer for four years, has once again ranked high on the nationwide REALTrends The Thousand list. She placed at No. 165 with over $95.2 million in sales volume. Her high ranking also earns her a spot in “The Top 250.” With over 1.4 million Realtors® nationwide, she faced stiff competition achieving a top spot for the sixth year running.



Tanya Dzhibrailova from Zephyr Real Estate Scores Nationwide Acclaim





REALTrends is a widely-respected and leading source of analysis and information for residential real estate brokerages. This annual honoring of the country’s elite real estate professionals was developed jointly with the Wall Street Journal.

Tanya’s awards and achievements are practically legendary. She constantly pursues and attains certifications and designations making her proficient in all aspects of the real estate industry. These include Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Certified GREEN Sustainable Property (GREEN), Certified Internet Professional (e-PRO), Seller Representative (SRS) and Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR). She is also a member of the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco, Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Round Table of San Francisco, and Top Agent Network (TAN).

She is often a key lecturer or guest speaker at various industry conferences, including Inman Connect and the Real Estate Mastermind Summit. She is fluent in both English and Russian.

With 311 five-star reviews on Yelp and 154 Zillow reviews, her work ethic speaks for itself. From one very happy home-seller:

Tanya was attentive on EVERY part of the selling process… In the end, she delivered what she promised. We got what we wanted. She is a master in her field and knows how to get things done. I would not hesitate to recommend her to any of my friends. She is honest, sincere, efficient and great at what she does. – Patrick E.

“Tanya’s constant passion and dedication are truly exceptional,” remarked Randall Kostick, CEO and President of Zephyr. “She is determined to excel and so she does.”

Tanya works from Zephyr’s West Portal office and may be reached at her website, www.PropertiesbyTanya.com , or 415.531.6779.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/831ccfe0-e731-4b54-aded-c5ceb9bcaca6.

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com



