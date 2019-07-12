Leidos Names Carahsoft Value Added Reseller of the Year

Company Recognized for Innovation, Collaboration and Partnership

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today that it has been recognized as the Value Added Reseller (VAR) of the Year by Leidos , a Fortune® 500 science and technology leader. The award was presented at the 2019 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium.



"Over the past year, we have worked very closely with a number of our key original equipment manufacturers and value added reseller partners to deliver best value solutions to our mutual customers," said Bob Gemmill, Vice President of Leidos Strategic Sourcing. "We're excited to recognize a select few who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to partnership, service delivery and innovation."

The VAR of the Year award recognizes a partner who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions, resulting in effective bottom-line savings, increased revenue or performance outcomes. Carahsoft received the VAR award for its collaborative and innovative partnership, providing Leidos with streamlined access to its portfolio of public sector contracts and helping Leidos market more efficiently and increase revenue.

“Our team works to provide the best possible customer service and to share our knowledge of government regulations with our integrator, reseller and vendor partners,” said Terry Drinkwine, Vice President at Carahsoft. “We are honored to be recognized as the Leidos VAR of the Year, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with Leidos in the years to come.”

Four members of Carahsoft’s partner ecosystem were also recognized at the symposium:

Amazon Web Services – Alliance Partner of the Year

Databricks – Emerging Technology Partner of the Year

Dell Technologies – Innovation Partner of the Year

TVAR Solutions – Small Business Value Added Reseller of the Year

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector market with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and additional channel partners. In 2018, the company booked more than $5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include 1,000 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.