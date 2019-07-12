TrendMiner and Process Automation Solutions Partner to Accelerate Customers' Digital Transformation

Process Automation Solutions, a leading independent provider of complete automation solutions for the process and manufacturing industry, becomes the latest partner to join the TrendMiner ecosystem. PA Solutions will support mutual customers in speeding up digital transformation and monetizing the benefits of Industry 4.0.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON and HASSELT, Belgium, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrendMiner today announced that they have signed a partnership agreement with Process Automation Solutions (PA Solutions). As a services partner of TrendMiner, PA Solutions will expand the service offering for TrendMiner’s advanced analytics capabilities to the process industry in North-West Europe. In collaboration with TrendMiner’s Customer Success team, PA Solutions accelerates the digital transformation journey of process manufacturing companies to give them a sustainable competitive advantage.



Accelerating the Democratization of Advanced Analytics

TrendMiner's customer base is expanding rapidly with new and existing customers globally rolling out the solutions that enable engineers to improve operational performance more effectively. In order to do that, all relevant data needs to be put into the hands of subject matter experts. TrendMiner breaks down data silos and enables data from multiple sources and different natures to be used for analysis. PA Solutions integrates with TrendMiner’s advanced analytics solution into customers’ existing IT landscapes and uses all relevant information for process performance analysis.

“We’re really pleased to have PA Solutions join TrendMiner as a partner. As the global demand for our software grows, it is important to expand our support with partners who have experience in the world of Industry 4.0 and who understand the needs of the process industry. PA Solutions shares our commitment to leveraging technology to deliver innovative solutions that enhance our customers’ profitability,” said Joan van de Wetering, SVP of Customer Success at TrendMiner

Helping industry succeed in transformation

As a partner of TrendMiner, PA Solutions will now be able to offer its customers the advanced analytics needed to support their journey to digital transformation. They will also help customers leverage the wealth of contextual information stored in third-party business systems, breaking down the data silos. Using the slogan “Integrate to Innovate” the use of contextual information for performance analysis will help customers operate in the fast lane.

“As a global automation solution provider within Chemical and Life science/Biotech, we are proud to confirm our partnership with TrendMiner. TrendMiner delivers exactly the kind of advanced analytics solutions that our customers need to gain advantage in the world of Industry 4.0. Thanks to this partnership we will get a suite of solutions that provides in-depth insight into customers' production processes and specific behaviors over longer periods of time, in several various circumstances. We look forward to partnering with this innovative software provider that delivers transformative solutions,” said Alain Wullaert, Managing Director Process Automation Solutions NV

About Process Automation Solutions

Process Automation Solutions is one of the leading independent providers of complete automation solutions for the process and manufacturing industry with offices throughout the world. Key emphases in our activities include the design of control and process control systems and the vertical integration of these systems in the overall corporate process. We have been performing our services with considerable expertise in various industrial sectors, such as Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food processing and Oil & Gas, since 1986. Our engineers are specialists in their fields and link the individual disciplines – automation can only function as a complete system. This is why we always supply well-thought-out overall solutions, tailor-made to meet the requirements of our customers and help them through digitalization and integration enter into a sustainable future. The size of our company bears witness to the success of our approach and our solutions. – Read more at: www.pa-ats.com .

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner , a Software AG company and part of the IoT & Analytics division, delivers self-service data analytics to optimize process performance in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, metals & mining and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for time-series data that allows users to question data directly, without the support of data scientists. The plug-and-play software adds immediate value upon deployment, eliminating the need for infrastructure investment and long implementation projects. Search, diagnostic and predictive capabilities enable users to speed up root cause analysis, define optimal processes and configure early warnings to monitor production. TrendMiner software also helps team members to capture feedback and leverage knowledge across teams and sites. In addition, TrendMiner offers standard integrations with a wide range of historians such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21, Honeywell PHD, GE Proficy Historian and Wonderware InSQL.

Founded in 2008 and now part of Software AG, TrendMiner’s global headquarters is located in Belgium, and has offices in the U.S., Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

