Global Perlite Market Outlook 2019-2024: Projecting a CAGR of 6.5%, Driven by the Increasing Demand for Agroperlite

The global market for perlite is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



Increasing demand for perlite from agriculture and construction industries is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.



Availability of some substitutes such as Diatomite, Pumice, Slag, Vermiculite, Coco-coir, etc. are likely to hinder the market's growth.



Increasing new applications base of perlite such as eco-roofs, soil conditioning, waste-water filtration, etc. and government certification for its consumption is likely to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Agroperlite

Agro-perlite is a volcanic soil with a chemical composition that improves the soil quality upon addition. When perlite is added to the soil, it reduces the ripening period of the crop by 20% and increases output yield by 50%.

The recommended usage of perlite with soil varies from 1:3 to 1:4. It majorly depends on the soil type. For clay and sand-type soil, it is majorly used in a tight proportion in order to allow breathing and prevents pest and fungi development. Agroperlite holds fertilizer in close combination which helps the plant or crops to grow conveniently.

Agro-perlite is used as a soil regulator or as an agent to decrease water losses. It can change the physical properties of greenhouse soil instead of chemical properties. In greenhouse with sub-irrigation and dripping irrigation application, by pouring 4-5 cm of course grain sized perlite, water usage can be decreased to half.

For balcony and terrace gardens, it is preferable to use lightweight horticultural soil to facilitate moving and arranging of the flower-pots with 50% Perlite + 50% peat moss + fertilizer is one of the ideal mixtures for use, in the cultivation of the domestic plants.

Additionally, coupled with government support and schemes, the demand for agroperlite in various industries is likely to act as an opportunity.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the growing application of perlite in horticulture, the agriculture production has shown an outstanding yield with a hydroponic system, which is in turn likely to drive the consumption of perlite.

Another prominent application of perlite is as filler in the construction industry where it is used for acoustics, ceiling tiles, floor heating insulations, highway sound absorbing walls and others. With growing construction activities, the consumption of perlite is expected to surge during the forecast period.

Japan's investment in the construction industry for the year 2016 was 52.5 trillion yen which included 21.1 trillion yen in the government sector and 31.4 trillion yen in the private sector. It was estimated that for the fiscal year 2018, total construction investment would amount to 54 trillion yen, a 1.2% increase year-on-year.

Perlite is widely used to provide insulation as well as inertness to the furnace walls.

The mineral production in India had shown significant growth at CAGR of 5.72% between 2013-18 to reach an estimated amount of USD 17.62 billion in 2017-18. Under steel development and fund scheme, the ministry of India has approved 8 R&D projects with a total cost of USD 20.38 million in 2018.

The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for perlite consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The perlite market is oligopolistic as major 5 players hold an almost entire chunk of the market. Key players in the perlite market include Aegean Perlites S.A., IMERYS, Bergama Mineral Perlite, Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation, Saudi Perlite Industries, and other prominent players are Azer Perlite Corporation, Profiltra B.V., Coxmin Minerals Ltd., and Mianeh Perlite Expanding Co. Ltd.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Boosting Demand in Agriculture & Construction Industries

4.2.2 Increasing Usage in Metallurgical Industry

4.2.3 Other Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Substitutes

4.3.2 Health Problem Due to Prolong Exposure

4.3.3 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Trade Analysis

4.7 Price Trends



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Expanded Perlite

5.1.2 Agroperlite

5.1.3 Vapex

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Fillers

5.2.2 Fire-Proofing

5.2.3 Insulation

5.2.4 Filtration

5.2.5 Abrasives

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aegean Perlites S.A.

6.4.2 Ausperl Pty Ltd.

6.4.3 Azer Perlite Corporation

6.4.4 Bergama Mining Perlite

6.4.5 Cornerstone Industrial Mineral Corporation, USA

6.4.6 Mianeh Perlite Expanding Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 Profiltra B.V.

6.4.8 Saudi Perlite Industries

6.4.9 Supreme Perlite Company

6.4.10 Termolita

6.4.11 Coxmin Minerals Ltd.

6.4.12 IMERYS

6.4.13 Yanxi Minerals Co. Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Governmental Certification for its Consumption

7.2 Other Opportunities



