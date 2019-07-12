Pain Management Devices Market, 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (RFA, Neurostimulation), By Application (Neuropathic Pain, Facial & Migraine, MSDs, Trauma, Cancer), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pain management devices market size is expected to reach USD 14.55 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 13.8%



Rising prevalence of diabetes coupled with increasing geriatric population base across the globe is the major factor augmenting the growth of this market. Preference for pain management devices over oral drugs and surgical interventions is also likely to be a high impact rendering driver for the market growth over the forecast period. The global market is expected to witness exuberant growth as a result of various technological advancements in this field.



These advancements include the advent of products, such as electrode-based wearable automatic transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator devices, which provide peripheral pain management in a 60-minute run cycle. North America was the largest regional market in 2018 and held around half of the global revenue share owing to the increased number of people affiliated with pain requiring management devices.



The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast years on account of presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption of pain management equipment by healthcare professionals and patients over conventional treatment therapies.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Neurostimulation devices segment led the global market accounting for a revenue share of more than 50% in 2018 on account of extensive usage of these devices in chronic pain management

The segment will maintain its dominance over the forecast period as these devices have higher preference over traditional technologies due to their higher efficiency, in terms of providing relief for a longer duration

Radiofrequency ablation device segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Rising usage of these devices to cure cancer is the major factor driving their growth

Long-term relief provided from the cancer pain by these devices is also a high impact rendering driver for this segment

These devices are also analyzed on the basis of their applications in cancer pain, neuropathy pain, facial pain & migraine, musculoskeletal diseases, and trauma pain

Key companies in the global pain management devices market include B Braun Melsungen AG., Baxter International, Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Codman and Shurtleff, DJO Global LLC, Pfizer, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, Stryker Corp., and St. Jude Medical

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.1.1 Pain Management Devices market Outlook, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook

2.4 Pain Management Devices Market Summary, 2018



Chapter 3 Pain Management Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market analysis

3.1.2 Ancillary market Analysis

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Technology Timeline Overview

3.4 Pricing trend analysis

3.4.1 Technology Timeline Pain Management Devices changing technology & adoption

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 List of regulatory bodies

3.6 Pain Management Devices Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Rising prevalence of diabetes coupled with rising geriatric population base globally

3.6.1.2 Rising incidence of cancer

3.6.1.3 Rising neuropathic pain disorders

3.6.1.4 Ineffectiveness of oral drugs and lack of preference for surgical intervention

3.6.1.5 Favorable reimbursement policies

3.6.1.6 Rising demand for reduced hospital stay

3.6.1.7 Technological advancements

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 Side effects associated with these devices

3.7 Pain Management Devices Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.8 PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.9.2 product launch

3.9.3 Expansion

3.9.4 Partnership & Collaborations

3.9.5 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Pain Management Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Market Participation Categorization

4.2 Public Companies

4.2.1 Company market position analysis

4.2.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.2.2.1 Market Differentiators

4.2.3 Company Market Share

4.2.4 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.3 Private Companies

4.3.1 List of key emerging companies



Chapter 5 Pain Management Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Product Dashboard

5.2.1 Electrical stimulators

5.2.1.1 Electrical stimulators market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.1.2 TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators)

5.2.1.3 Other electrical stimulators

5.2.2 Radiofrequency ablation

5.2.3 Analgesic infusion pumps

5.2.3.2 Intrathecal infusion pumps

5.2.3.3 External infusion pumps

5.2.4 Neurostimulation

5.2.4.2 Spinal cord stimulators

5.2.4.3 Deep brain stimulators

5.2.4.4 Sacral neurostimulators



Chapter 6 Pain Management Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Application Dashboard

6.3 Cancer

6.4 Neuropathic pain

6.5 Facial & migraine

6.6 Musculoskeletal disorder

6.7 Trauma



Chapter 7 Pain Management Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By, Product, Application

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2018



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Boston Scientific Corporation

Codman and Shurtleff

DJO Global LLC

Pfizer

Medtronic Plc.

Smiths Medical

St. Jude Medicals

Stryker Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4yhes





