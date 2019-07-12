Diethanolamine (DEA): Worldwide Market Projections to 2024 with BASF, DowDuPont, Sinopec, SABIC, Ineos, and HELM Leading the Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diethanolamine (DEA) Market - Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for Diethanolamine (DEA), also known as bis-(2-hydroxyethyl) amine, is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



Key Highlights



Increasing demand for diethanolamine from construction and agricultural industries is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Upcoming new refineries projects are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Major Market Trends



Increasing Demand from the Textile Industry

Diethanolamine (DEA) is used in the textile industry for various applications like fabric finishing-agent, softening agent, fluorescent whitening agent and lubricants for textile machinery.

The apparel consumption is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4% and will reach an estimate of USD 2.6 trillion by 2025. It is expected that the market growth rate of developed countries will slow down whereas large emerging economies like China and India, will be the key drivers for its growth.

The global apparel consumption in 2017 is estimated to be USD 1.8 trillion, which accounts for 2% of the world GDP of USD 79.3 trillion. European Union was the largest apparel consumer market worth USD 400 billion, followed by markets of the USA, China, and Japan.

Over the past decade, the share of the top 10 global textile and apparel exporters has increased from 66% in 2007 to 71% in 2017, which indicates that there has been a consolidation of global sourcing of textile and apparel products from different countries.

Additionally, coupled with government policies and schemes, the demand for diethanolamine in various industries is likely to act as an opportunity.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2018. With the growing demand for herbicides to increase agricultural productivity in countries such as China, India, the usage of diethanolamine is likely to increase in the region.

Total agricultural exports from India grew at a CAGR of 16.45% over 2010-2018 to touch USD 38.21 billion in FY18. India is also the largest producer, exporter, and consumer of spices and spice products whose exports reached USD 3.1 billion in 2017-18. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the estimated period.

Another prominent industry which is likely to boost the DEA market is construction; with the increase in constructional activities in India and China, the consumption of DEA in paints and coatings is projected to increase. To cater to this demand, many major companies in the market have increased their production capacities in the recent past.

The global cosmetics market which consumes DEA in producing various skincare related products is growing steadily at 4.3% CAGR and is expected to reach USD 450 billion in 2025. This will lead India to become one of the top 5 global markets with a contribution of 5% of the total global cosmetics market by 2025.

All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for the diethanolamine during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The diethanolamine market is fairly consolidated with the top 10 players accounting for a major chunk of the market. Key players in the diethanolamine market include BASF SE, DowDuPont, Sinopec, SABIC, Ineos, HELM AG and other prominent players such as Formosa Plastics Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, and Reliance Industries Limited, are among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Consumption of DEA as Herbicide in Agricultural Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Construction Activities in Asia-Pacific

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental and Health Concerns

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Chemical Intermediate (Agriculture)

5.1.2 Paints & Coatings

5.1.3 Metalworking Fluids

5.1.4 Textile Additives

5.1.5 Gas Treatment

5.1.6 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Agriculture

5.2.2 Personal Care

5.2.3 Textile

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Cosmetics

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Air Liquide

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 DowDuPont

6.4.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.6 Ineos

6.4.7 LG Chem

6.4.8 Linde PLC

6.4.9 LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V.

6.4.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.11 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.12 HELM AG

6.4.13 SABIC

6.4.14 Sinopec

6.4.15 Toray Industries Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Upcoming New Refinery Projects

7.2 Other Opportunities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ti7x29

