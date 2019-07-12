Worldwide Pregnancy Products Market Analysis & Forecast (2019-2024) by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pregnancy Products Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising disposable incomes, especially in developing countries, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy care products among women, coupled with an increase in literacy rate of women and well-developed distribution channel for pregnancy products are the major factors driving the growth of the pregnancy product market.



However, high prices and side effects associated with the products are expected to be a key restraint for the growth of the pregnancy products market.



Key Market Trends



Stretch Mark Minimizer Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth



Stretch marks are tiny tears and scars in the supporting layers of tissue under the skin. Stretch marks are quite common during and after the pregnancy and occur in 90% of pregnant women.



According to an article published in Drug Store News, in 2013, it was noted that the women were significantly self-conscious about the appearance of scars and stretch marks. 33% of women have reported that their self-confidence was adversely affected. Meanwhile, 47% of women have tried to hide such marks.



Stretch mark minimizers helps in reducing the appearance of stretch marks resulting from pregnancy by enhancing the production of collagen fibers to boost skin's elasticity and resistance to prevent stretch marks.



The United States is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Period of Forecast



North America dominates the pregnancy products market due to high awareness regarding pregnancy product, and growing expenditure on personal care products.



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as rise in disposable incomes in developing economies, such as China and India, well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy products through strong marketing activities by key players.



Competitive Landscape



The leading players in the market are making significant efforts to create awareness among consumers regarding the advantages, availability, and effectiveness of pregnancy products.



Key players in the market include Abbott, Clarins Group, E.T. Browne Drug Co, Expanscience Laboratories, Mankind Pharma, Nine Naturals, Piramal Enterprises, Procter & Gamble, Quidel Corporation, and Noodle & Boo among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Disposable Income

4.2.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Pregnancy Care Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects Associated with Pregnancy Products

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness & Unavailability of Pregnancy Products in Low-income Countries

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Stretch Mark Minimizers

5.1.2 Pregnancy Test Kits

5.1.3 Toning & Body Firming Gel

5.1.4 Restructuring Gel

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.2.2 Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

5.2.3 Online

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Clarins Group

6.1.3 E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc.

6.1.4 Expanscience Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Mankind Pharma

6.1.6 Nine Naturals LLC

6.1.7 Piramal Enterprises

6.1.8 Procter & Gamble

6.1.9 Quidel Corporation



