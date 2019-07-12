NTA joins the International Code Council's family of solutions

The acquisition will add laboratory and testing capabilities to the Code Council service offerings and will foster innovation by streamlining the time-to-market for product manufacturers

/EIN News/ --

Washington, DC, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The International Code Council announced today that it has acquired NTA, a leading provider of testing services, product certification, inspection, engineering, off-site construction plan review, and code evaluation. The Indiana-based company will significantly expand the services the Code Council provides by adding major laboratory and testing capabilities.



NTA currently serves residential and commercial builders, code officials, manufacturers and suppliers throughout the building industry. The company has offices and a testing laboratory in Nappanee, Indiana, and will soon break ground on a new testing campus in Bryan, Texas. Additional information about the new facility will be available soon.

“NTA joining the Code Council will bring their exceptional testing capabilities to our suite of services,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “This acquisition helps us to better fulfill our building safety mission and serve our members and clients.”

NTA maintains one of the largest manufacturing inspection workforces in the market, and its inspection professionals currently hold hundreds of Code Council certifications. Its network of auditors enables it to provide review and inspection of in-plant quality control procedures, ensuring consistent quality of products for code compliance.

“Since its founding in 1976, NTA has stood for quality and integrity,” said David A. Tompos, President and CEO of NTA. “We are a family-owned company, and entering into this partnership makes us a member of a larger family of companies. We are proud to be a part of the Code Council and are excited about the opportunities this relationship will open up for both companies.”

“ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) is thrilled about this new acquisition,” stated ICC-ES President Shahin Moinian, P.E. “We are a global leader in technical evaluations of building products, and the addition of NTA to the family of solutions will allow us to further streamline the time-to-market for product manufacturers by offering testing services in house.”

Representatives from the Code Council and NTA signed the agreement today at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana.

###

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is a nonprofit association that provides a wide range of building safety solutions including product evaluation, accreditation, certification, codification and training. It develops model codes and standards used worldwide to construct safe, sustainable, affordable and resilient structures.

About NTA, Inc.

NTA provides code evaluation, product certification, inspection, engineering, off-site construction plan review, and testing services, as well as independent quality and standards compliance verification for many building products.

Madison Neal International Code Council (202) 754-1173 mneal@iccsafe.org

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.