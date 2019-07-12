Global Dietary Supplements Market Report 2019-2025 Featuring Amway, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland, Bayer, and Glanbia

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dietary Supplements Market Size Analysis Report by Ingredient (Botanicals, Vitamins), By Form, By Application (Immunity, Cardiac Health), By End User, By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dietary supplements market size is projected to reach USD 194.63 billion by 2025



It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market is backed by rising health awareness among consumers of all age groups across the world coupled with a considerable rise in the number of fitness centers and gymnasiums.



The market is driven by the hectic work schedules among working individuals coupled with fluctuations in diet intervals. Such factors have promoted the sale of dietary and nutritional supplements in the form of powder, liquids, and capsules across the globe. Rising importance of microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical industry to ensure color characteristics and the quality of finished ingredients is likely to force dietary supplements manufacturers to use capsule dosage forms over the forecast period.



North America emerged as the largest market for dietary supplements in 2018. On a macro level, rising awareness pertaining to nutritional enrichment expected to propel the regional demand in the forthcoming years. Moreover, rising demand of sports as an academic curriculum activity in education systems in major markets including U.S., Russia, China, and Japan is expected to promote the application of dietary supplements among children.



Energy and weight management is expected to remain dominant application segment throughout the forecast period owing to the rising awareness regarding fat reduction and focus on enhancing nutrition intake among adults.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, proteins and amino acids segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period

Capsules segment held a market share of approximately 35.3% 2018, while the soft gels segment contributed to more than 13% of the market share during the same year

Over the counter dietary supplements held the leading market share of over 73.7% in terms of revenue in 2018

In terms of ingredient, vitamins emerged as the largest segment in 2018, registering a revenue of USD 37.64 billion. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forthcoming years

In terms of product, tablets accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and registered a revenue of USD 40.5 billion, attributable to the increasing popularity of tablets owing to their easy dosage patterns

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Expansion of the retail chain in countries such as India, Japan, and China has increased regional the consumption of dietary supplements

Key market participants include Amway, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland, Bayer, and Glanbia, among others

The dietary supplements market represents a highly competitive landscape. Key players dominate the space and have been focusing on various strategic initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, product innovation, and portfolio expansion

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Information Analysis & Data Analysis Models

1.3 List to Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Insights

2.2 Segmental Insights

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Material Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing and contract manufacturing trends

3.3.3 cost structure and profit margin analysis

3.3.3.1 Average Selling Price Analysis

3.3.3.2 Profit margin and cost analysis

3.3.4 sales channel analysis

3.3.5 Vendor selection criteria

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Growing health & wellness market

3.5.1.2 Positive outlook towards sports nutrition market

3.5.1.3 Growing medical nutrition market

3.5.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Substitution threat from organic foods

3.5.2.2 Rising demand for functional foods

3.5.3 Industry challenges

3.6 Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1 Porter's Analysis

3.6.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.6.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.3.1 Mergers & AcquIsitions

3.6.3.2 Licensing & partnership

3.7 Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4 Dietary Supplements Market: Ingredient Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Dietary Supplements Market: Ingredient Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3.Vitamins

4.4 Botanicals

4.5 Minerals

4.6 Proteins & Amino acids

4.7 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

4.8 Omega & Fatty Acids

4.9 Others



Chapter 5 Dietary Supplements Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Dietary Supplements Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Tablets

5.4 Capsules

5.5 Powder

5.6 Liquids

5.7 Soft gels

5.8 Gummies

5.9 Others



Chapter 6 Dietary Supplements Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Dietary Supplements Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3 Energy & Weight Management

6.4 General Health

6.5 Bone & Joint Health

6.6 Gastrointestinal Health

6.7 Immunity

6.8 Cardiac Health

6.9 Diabetes

6.10 Anti-cancer

6.11 Others



Chapter 7 Dietary Supplements Market: End user Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Dietary Supplements Market: End user Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.3 Infants

7.4 Children

7.5 Adults

7.6 Pregnant women

7.7 Geriatric



Chapter 8 Dietary Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Definitions & Scope

8.2 Dietary Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

8.3 OTC

8.4 Prescribed



Chapter 9 Dietary Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Definition & Scope

9.2 Dietary Supplements Market: Regional movement analysis, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 11 Company Profiles



Amway

Abbott Laboratories

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Bayer

Glanbia

Pfizer

Archer Daniels Midland

Carlyle Group, NBTY Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife International

Nature's Sunshine Forms

Bionova Lifesciences

Ayanda Group AS

XanGo LLC

Nutraceutics Corporation

American Health

Ekomir

Stepan

DuPont

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

