Onex to Announce Second-Quarter Results on August 8, 2019

TORONTO, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 on August 8, 2019. A live broadcast of Onex’ webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 8, 2019.



A link to the webcast and the 90-day on-line replay will be available under the shareholder section of Onex’ website at www.onex.com .

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high-net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, Onex’ assets under management are approximately $37 billion, of which approximately $6.6 billion is shareholder capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP operating companies have assets of $51 billion, generate annual revenues of $31 billion and employ approximately 172,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com . Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .

This media release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this media release.

For further information:

Emilie Blouin

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: 416.362.7711



