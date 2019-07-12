$3.72 Bn Industrial Vending Machine Market, 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Vending Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Coil, Carousel), By Product (MRO, PPE), By End Use (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial vending machine market size is estimated to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2025



Rising need for downtime cost reduction in companies is expected to foster the growth of this market over the forecast period. These machines help lower operational downtime while improving efficiency by enabling companies to manage their inventory efficiently. Moreover, the equipment is available in different types, such as carousel and coil machines.



Strict regulations concerning employee safety are expected to stimulate the market growth. Vending machines for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are increasingly being implemented in manufacturing and oil & gas companies to enable efficient usage of protective equipment, such as gloves, goggles, and helmets. Furthermore, Maintenance, Repair and Operation (MRO) machines are installed at maintenance facilities in aviation industries, where downtime affects the business operations in a significant way. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are developing advanced machines that are IoT-enabled.



For instance, vending machines are connected to the internet that enables data management of the inventory usage and tracking of inventory to prevent fraudulent activities, such as theft. Moreover, these products are connected to the cloud to enable remote data access. Thus, companies can carry out effective inventory management and prevent unnecessary expenses on inventory replenishment.



Some of the prominent manufacturers and distributors in the global market are W. W. Grainger, Inc., Fastenal Company, and AutoCrib, Inc. These companies also provide services, such as consulting and maintenance, and offer either supplier-managed or supplier-agnostic solutions.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Increasing product usage in many small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and specialty manufacturing units owing to long-term benefits of cost saving will boost the market growth

Manufacturing companies are implementing vending equipment on a large scale for the efficient monitoring of inventory

Coil machines is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing type segment over the forecast period due their large inventory holding capacity

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 20025 due to increasing adoption of automation processes across various industries in this region

PPE is predicted to be the fastest-growing product segment at a CAGR of 9.7% over the next six years on account of increased emphasis on employee safety



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industrial Vending Machine Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.1.1 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Industrial Vending Machine Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Industrial Vending Machine - Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.4 Industrial Vending Machine Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Cost saving benefits

3.4.1.2 Usage monitoring and control

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 High equipment cost

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Industrial Vending Machine - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Industrial Vending Machine - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Industrial Vending Machine Market - Company Ranking, 2018

3.9 Industrial Vending Machine Market - Case Study



Chapter 4 Industrial Vending Machine Type Outlook

4.1 Industrial Vending Machine Market Share By Type, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Carousel Vending Machine

4.3 Coil Vending Machine

4.4 Others



Chapter 5 Industrial Vending Machine Product Outlook

5.1 Industrial Vending Machine Market Share By Product, 2016 & 2025

5.2 Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO)

5.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Industrial Vending Machine End Use Outlook

6.1 Industrial Vending Machine Market Share By End-use, 2016 & 2025

6.2 Manufacturing

6.3 Oil & Gas

6.4 Others



Chapter 7 Industrial Vending Machine Regional Outlook

7.1 Industrial Vending Machine Market Share, By Region, 2016 & 2025



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Airgas, Inc.

Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC

AutoCrib, Inc.

Brammer

CMT Industrial Solutions

CribMaster

Fastenal Company

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.

IVM Ltd.

Silkron

SupplyPoint

SupplyPro, Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ely0q1





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

