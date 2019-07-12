ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, Ga., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended May 31, 2019 (the “Annual Report”) will be released on or before Friday, July 19, 2019. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT for the purpose of discussing the Annual Report and the Company’s operating results for the year ended May 31, 2019.

Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our annual investor conference call:

Call-in Number: (877) 613-8343

Conference ID: 5349967

There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Monday, July 22, 2019 and will be available for 31 days.

ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES:

Ashton Woods is one of the nation’s largest private homebuilding companies, delivering over 40,000 homes to homeowners over the course of its 30 years in business. The company markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for blazing new trails in design and personalization to build homes as unique as the people who live in them, thanks to its industry leading experience at The Studio. The Starlight Homes brand builds homes specifically for the first-time homebuyer, offering affordable homes with thoughtful designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The company’s commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it was recently named Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. For more information, or to experience the excitement of becoming another satisfied Ashton Woods or Starlight Homes homeowner, visit www.AshtonWoods.com or www.StarlightHomes.com.

Cory J. Boydston, Chief Financial Officer Ashton Woods Homes 678.597.2121 cory.boydston@ashtonwoods.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.