Title Junction Hires Data Processor / Escrow Officer Fresh from College

Title Junction

College graduate fills vacant front desk position.

FORT MYERS, FLA., UNITED STATES, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida’s Cape Coral and Fort Myers real estate title insurance specialist and notary, Title Junction, has hired Amanda Clem as the company’s Data Processor / Escrow Officer.

Since the start of the year, owner Jennifer Ferri has been searching for the perfect fit for Title Junction’s front desk position, giving a lot of weight to the decision since the position is the first point of contact clients have. Finally, she’s found someone she feels is the perfect fit.

Graduating from Washington College with a BA in business management, Amanda worked at the college’s health center for four years as an administrative assistant while earning her degree. She held a few additional positions during her time at college, spending one year as a director of special events, driving for the campus’s Safe Ride program for a year and a half, and organizing a community service project for incoming freshmen as an orientation intern for one summer. She was also a proud member of Alpha Chi Omega.

Amanda’s diverse background made her stand out from other candidates for the position, and Jennifer was pleased to offer her the job after a thorough interview process.

“I’m very grateful, Jennifer was definitely a great communicator throughout the interview process and it really drew me to the company,” Amanda says. “I thought it would be an interesting opportunity in an area that I’m not really experienced with yet.”

“She carried herself very maturely for a college graduate,” Jennifer says. “She impressed me over and over again with her answers to tough questions.”

A leading provider of title and closing services in Florida, Title Junction is excited to welcome Amanda to their team and looks forward to working with her to provide clients with the real estate / closing relationship they deserve.

Title Junction is a full-service real estate title company serving the area of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and the entire state of Florida since 2005. The company handles a number of real estate title services for both commercial and residential properties. Employees of Title Junction can also act as a witness in courtesy closings as well as an escrow agent and a notary public.



