Step Energy Services Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter Results and Host Conference Call; Appoints Rob Kukla as Director, Corporate Development

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) intends to release its 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 before markets open and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on the same morning.



To access the conference call in North America, dial 1-877-375-3078 (toll-free) or 1-629-228-0731 and enter the conference passcode 5892759, or ask for the “STEP Energy Services Conference Call”.

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL into your web browser:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uvvzhvyd

The conference call will be available for replay approximately two hours after the end of the call at 1-855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 1-404-537-3406 and entering passcode 5892759. It will remain available until August 15, 2019.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to STEP’s website and SEDAR immediately after the press release is disseminated.

STEP is also pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Kukla as Director, Corporate Development. Mr. Kukla brings more than 20 years of energy industry experience and will be responsible for corporate investor relations. Previously, he held numerous lead roles in investor relations and market intelligence with various global energy-related companies. He started his career as an offshore fracturing and well stimulation engineer working in the Gulf of Mexico.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company founded in 2011 that provides fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP’s combination of modern, fit-for-purpose fracturing and coiled tubing equipment has differentiated it in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals, and higher pressure.

Initially operating as a specialized, deep capacity coiled tubing provider, STEP’s service offering expanded to include fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP operates primarily in the Montney, Duvernay, and Viking in Canada, and in the Anadarko, Arkoma, Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville in the U.S. STEP’s track record of safety, efficiency and execution drives repeat business from its blue-chip exploration and production clients.

For more information please contact:

Regan Davis

President & Chief Executive Officer Michael Kelly

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Telephone: 403-457-1772



Rob Kukla

Director, Corporate Development

Telephone: 281-606-3644

Email: investor_relations@step-es.com

Web: www.stepenergyservices.com Telephone: 587-393-9731







