$67 Bn Open Source Streaming, Microservices, and Middleware Messaging Markets, 2025

The market for Middleware Messaging and Open Source Streaming sector at $17.9 billion in 2018 is expected to be worth $67 billion by 2025.



Growth is based on the implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. IoT process API components support enterprise innovation and change. Software forms the basis of change. Software API streaming message development tools drive innovation. Mission critical messaging is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable.



Open source carves a place in mission critical messaging with flavors of MQ providing the foundation for cloud and mobile. The move to accelerate replacements for once and only once the automated delivery process for the line of business is being achieved, built into new types of cloud data centers. Streaming messaging is being used to implement stock ticker info, log management, web site management, and data management inside cloud systems that stretch the boundaries of the enterprise.



Messaging is used to reach to all parts of the data center and to user endpoints. Marketing departments use messaging to target smartphones and tablets. Messaging is fundamental to the ability to launch APIs anywhere. Systems of engagement are dependent on implementing management decentralization and supporting user empowerment leveraging messaging. Mission critical messaging forms the base for analytics systems.



The scale is everything in the era of Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers for inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important. The charter of mission critical messaging relates to automatically interconnected APIs. Robotic software is used to install the automated APIs to achieve process managed by orchestration.



A financial transaction is not something to lose or duplicate. If it gets counted twice or gets missed, this is not a good system. Smartphones, Internet of Things (IoT), and tablets change the markets for messaging and cloud IT systems implementation. Cloud is increasing the need for mission-critical decoupled messaging so that apps can interconnect automatically, bringing data to the desired compute node.



The communication of data accurately is a demanding task. There is trouble if a sent message does not get through or contra-wise if a message that is sent goes through twice. When there is a person on one or both sides of the message sending, human intelligence is able to deal with the problem if the message does not get sent, or if it gets sent twice, but for a machine to machine communication, the anticipation of difficulty has to be built into the system.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Microservices Messaging and Systems Integration Market Definition

1.1 Microservices

1.1.1 Cloud Computing

1.1.2 Google Clos Networks

1.1.3 Microsoft Cloud Business Model: Private Cloud - Unlimited Virtualization Rights

1.2 Typical Mission Critical Messaging Functions

1.2.1 Mission Critical Apache Kafka API Streaming

1.3 Apache Kafka Distributed Streaming Platform

1.3.1 Stream Processing

1.3.2 Apache Event Sourcing

1.4 Private Cloud Computing Model

1.4.1 IBM Open Systems Hybrid Cloud

1.4.2 IBM Microservices Foundation

1.5 Mission Critical Messaging Products

1.5.1 Mission Critical Middleware Messaging

1.6 Mission Critical Messaging As A Base For Secure Application Integration

1.6.1 IBM MQ

1.7 Mission Critical Messaging Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Cloud Model For Consuming And Delivering Business And IT Services



2. Mission Critical Messaging and Streaming Market Shares and Market Forecasts

2.1 Mission Critical is Decoupled Messaging

2.1.1 Superior Application Middleware Delivers Enterprise Agility

2.1.2 IoT Uses APIs for Everything Smart

2.1.3 Web Transactions Implemented by IBM Blockchain

2.2 Mission Critical Messaging Market Shares

2.2.1 Hyperscale Data Center Containers Hold Real Promise For Application Integration

2.2.2 IBM MQ

2.2.3 Azure from Microsoft

2.2.4 Tibco Transport Layer

2.2.5 Fiorano Enterprise Messaging Backbone

2.2.6 Apache Kafka Usage at Linked IN

2.2.7 Confluent

2.3 Mission Critical Messaging Market Forecasts

2.3.1 Worldwide Mission Critical Messaging Unit Shipments Analysis

2.3.2 Mission Critical Messaging Market Segments Dollars and Units

2.3.3 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Evolution

2.3.4 Middleware Messaging and Microservices Segment Analysis

2.3.5 Worldwide Mission Critical Messaging Unit Shipments

2.3.6 Typical Providers of Industrial IoT Asset Efficiency Solutions

2.3.7 Hitachi Analytics Diagnoses Manufacturing Leveraging Messaging Middleware

2.3.8 Microservices Integration Of E-Business

2.3.9 Market Driving Forces For Real Time Exchange of Information

2.3.10 Mission Critical Messaging Growth Factors

2.3.11 Backbone Connectivity Across All Platforms with Open Systems

2.3.12 Financial Services and Messaging Applications

2.3.13 Azure Microsoft Web Services

2.3.14 Publish Subscribe Messaging

2.3.15 JMS Messaging

2.3.16 SCADA Messaging

2.3.17 Open Systems Backbone Connectivity Across Platforms / Messaging Integrated Across Microsoft

2.3.18 Open Source Distributed Messaging System Description

2.4 Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Market Driving Forces

2.5 Mission Critical Messaging Regional Analysis



3. Microservices Messaging as Systems Integration

3.1 Microservices Definition

3.1.1 To Successfully Adopt Microservices

3.1.2 Microservices Messaging:

3.1.3 Approach to Handle Transactions That Involves More Than One Microservice

3.2 Asynchronous Protocol

3.3 Impact of IBM / Red Hat Merger

3.3.1 Big Four Cloud Providers:

3.3.2 Type Of Customer Buying These Products

3.4 Confluent Kafka

3.4.1 Kafka Streams API Continuous Queries Used To Automate Real-Time Intelligence At Scale

3.4.2 Kafka Streams API Flow Of Data In Real-Time Streams



4. Mission Critical Middleware and Streaming Messaging Technology

4.1 Apache Kafka

4.1.1 Kafka Event-Driven Applications

4.1.2 Enterprise Publish Subscribe Messaging Enhancements

4.1.3 Kafka Streaming Data Integration Tools

4.1.4 Kafka Streaming Enterprise Service Bus

4.1.5 Kafka Streaming Enterprise Service Bus Change Capture Systems

4.1.6 Data Warehouses and Apache Hadoop

4.1.7 Kafka Stream Processing Systems

4.2 Biggest Data Centers

4.3 Mission Critical Messaging Communication Protocols

4.3.1 TradeLens to Drive Transparency in Global Shipping

4.3.2 Communication Protocols

4.3.3 Mission Critical Messaging Middleware Transport Layer

4.3.4 IBM WebSphere MQ Publish / Subscribe Messaging

4.3.5 IBM WebSphere MQ Messaging Provider

4.3.6 WebSphere MQ Asynchronous Message Consumption

4.3.7 IBM WebSphere MQ Message Selection

4.3.8 IBM WebSphere MQ Sharing A Communications Connection

4.3.9 IBM WebSphere MQ Read Ahead On Client Connections

4.3.10 Sending IBM MQ Messages

4.3.11 IBM MQ Channel Exits

4.3.12 IBM MQ Message Properties

4.4 Mission Critical Messaging As A Base For Services Oriented Architecture (SOA)

4.5 Mission Critical Messaging As A Base For Application Integration

4.5.1 IBM MQ

4.6 Open Software Specification Messaging

4.6.1 Open Software Message Queuing Protocol Business Case

4.6.2 Asynchronous Connections

4.6.3 Rich Processing Frameworks

4.7 JSON Web Tokens

4.8 OASIS Secure, Reliable Transaction Web Services Messaging Architecture

4.8.1 Reliable Message-Based Web Services Communication

4.9 Streams For Messaging and Data Access

4.10 Message Queuing

4.10.1 Database Message Queuing

4.10.2 Data and Message Transformation

4.11 Componentization

4.12 Speed, Flexibility, and Scalability

4.13 Mission Critical Message Throughput

4.13.1 Message Persistence

4.13.2 Message Size

4.13.3 Data Format

4.13.4 Message Flow Complexity

4.14 Message Input To Output Ratio

4.15 Required Message Rate

4.16 Parallel Message Processing

4.16.1 Serial Message Processing

4.16.2 Recovery Requirements

4.17 Typical Message Patterns

4.18 Processors Manage Specified Message Flows

4.19 Middleware Messaging Technology Issues

4.19.1 Report Messages Functions

4.19.2 Real-Time Technology Issues

4.19.3 MCA Exit Chaining

4.19.4 Remove Channel Process Definition

4.19.5 Improved Stop Channel Command

4.20 Dynamic Systems

4.20.1 Line of Business Loses Control Of Hardware Servers

4.20.2 Cultural Change Needed to Move to Cloud

4.20.3 Adjusting to Rapid Change

4.20.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Fully Automatic, Self-Healing, Networked Mega Systems Inside A Building.

4.21 Mega Data Center Market Description and Market Dynamics

4.21.1 Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Multi-Threading

4.21.2 Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Scale

4.21.3 Infrastructure Scale

4.21.4 Intense Tide Of Data Causing Bottlenecks

4.21.5 Application Integration Bare Metal vs. Container Controllers

4.22 Robust, Enterprise-Quality Fault Tolerance

4.22.1 Cache / Queue

4.23 Multicast

4.24 Performance Optimization

4.24.1 Fault Tolerance

4.24.2 Gateways



5. Mission Critical Middleware Messaging Company Description

5.1 360 Logica

5.2 ActiveMQ

5.3 Alphabet Apigee

5.4 AWS Kinesis

5.5 Apache

5.6 Bosch

5.7 CA Technologies

5.8 Cisco Systems

5.9 Confluent

5.10 Crosscheck Networks

5.11 Dell / Boomi

5.12 Elastic Stack Open Source

5.13 Fabasoft Group

5.14 Flink

5.15 Fiorano

5.16 Fujitsu

5.17 Goldman Sachs

5.18 HostBridge

5.19 IBM

5.20 Informatica

5.21 Information Builders / iWay Software

5.22 Intalio

5.23 JP Morgan Chase

5.24 Microfocus / HPE

5.25 Microsoft Azure

5.26 Mulesoft

5.27 Nastel Technologies

5.28 Newgen

5.29 Oracle

5.30 Pivotal

5.31 SnapLogic

5.32 SOALIB

5.33 Software AG

5.34 Solace Systems Messaging Solution

5.35 Tibco Software

5.36 Tray.io

5.37 UIB

5.38 WSO2

5.39 Selected Messaging Middleware Companies



6. Business Process Management Company Profiles

6.1 Adobe

6.2 AgilePoint

6.3 Appian

6.4 Aurea

6.5 BigAgi

6.6 BizFlow

6.7 BMC Middleware Management

6.8 BonitaSoft

6.9 Kofax

6.10 Information Builders WebFOCUS

6.11 Managed Methods

6.12 Mega

6.13 Mendix

6.14 Nastel AutoPilote

6.15 NEC RFID Middleware Products

6.16 OpenText Content Middleware

6.17 PegaSystems

6.18 Perficient

6.19 PNM Soft

6.20 Progress Software

6.21 Rocket Software Janus Middleware

6.22 SAP Application Software Leverages IBM MQ

6.23 Workday Cloud Platform



