Bobby Messano Releases Video For Tasty New Single “Lemonade”

Triple-Threat Singer/Songwriter/Guitar Monster Jams & Croons Over Summery Groove In Studio, Penthouse & Knee-Deep In Rooftop Pool

Bobby’s at the top of his game here. Everything in life is vibrations — and these are very good ones.” — SiriusXM’s Pat St. John

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coinciding with the release of his sizzling new album LEMONADE , session player and stage mainstay Bobby Messano simultaneously debuts the title cut’s video today.The network premiere takes place at 2 p.m. Eastern on the Heartland TV Network viewed by more than 22.4 million households throughout the United States. Ten additional airings will follow over the next week.Produced and directed by celebrated concert photographer/videographer Jim Mimna (Infamous Stringdusters, Tom Morello, Deanna Bogart), the “Lemonade” video was shot at Dockside Studio in Maurice, Louisiana, and at the Denver, Colorado Warwick Hotel. It perfectly captures the wry humor of the song, alternating between live studio footage and playful poolside moments.Messano and co-producer JoeBaby Michaels assembled a stellar group of musicians for the LEMONADE sessions including keyboardist/singer Bob Malone (John Fogerty, Ringo, The Grinch soundtrack), drummer Doug Belote (Eric Clapton, Rickie Lee Jones, Sonny Landreth) and bassist/singer Carl Dufrene Jr. (North Mississippi Allstars, Tab Benoit, Anders Osborne).“I’ve never had so much fun making a record,” says Bob Malone. “For three days we convened in the Louisiana bayou and made some funky magic happen on the fly. You can feel the good vibes on every track. I’m so happy I was able to be a part of this!”All three of the album’s initial singles — “The Bad Guys,” “Heal Me” and “Lemonade” — are now at radio and all digital platforms. SiriusXM’s Bluesville and Jam On channels are featuring tracks from the album. The video for “The Bad Guys” premiered on American Blues Scene.LEMONADE is inspiring encomiums throughout the music media: Parcbench calls it “a perfect summer release … Bobby Messano knows how to ignite a number with his expert guitar work, and he is only more impressive because of the strength of the songs themselves.” Making A Scene agrees, writing “He has truly taken the sweet and sour of his life and career and made something wonderful. The album has the same honesty, strong storytelling and occasional wry humor that are his trademarks.” And SiriusXM’s Pat St. John insists that “Bobby’s at the top of his game here. Everything in life is vibrations — and these are very good ones.”Variety as well as depth are the essence of LEMONADE. The string-buoyed passion of “A Thursday In June,” the funk-powered call for brotherhood that is “Black And White,” the ironic humor of titling a fiery jump-blues track “I’m Tired Of Writing The Blues,” the unbridled virtuosity of the instrumental “Junk Jam,” the impeccable harmony and fresh emotion infused into the album’s one cover on Stephen Stills’s “Find The Cost Of Freedom” … all 10 tracks reflect both the unity and breadth of Messano’s achievement.LEMONADE (Fishhead Records/WMG) is available now Catch Messano live on the road, upcoming dates include:July 12 - Commerce City, CO - Halftime BarJuly 16 - Nashville, TN - ASCAPJuly 18 - Nashville, TN - NAMMJuly 19 - Nashville, TN - WMOT Radio "Finally Friday" showJuly 19 - Nashville, TN - Muriel Anderson's All Star Guitar NightJuly 20 - Nashville, TN - NAMMJuly 21 - Nashville, TN - Sunday Pro Blues JamJuly 26 - Loveland, CO - Loveland's One Sweet Summer Concert SeriesJuly 27 - Lakewood, CO - The Rusty Bucket Bar and GrillJuly 28 - Longmont, CO - Dickens Opera HouseJuly 30 - Morrison, CO - Morrison Holiday BarAug 2 - Laporte, CO - Swing StationAug 23 - Private showAug 30 - Fort Collins, CO - KRFC Radio Lunchtime ConcertSept 13 - Pinehurst, NC - TBAAbout Bobby MessanoBorn in New Jersey, Bobby Messano has played on more than 50 major label and indie albums. His music has been heard everywhere, from MTV jingles to Benny Mardones’ smash hit “Into The Night.” He has appeared or headlined at BAMFEST, The Charleston Blues Festival, Smokin’ In Steel, Summerfest, Charlotte Speed Street, Bayfront Blues Festival and many other prestigious events. His recordings have earned airplay on more than 275 blues stations. “That’s Why I Don’t Sing The Blues” was on the American Blues Scene’s Blues Top 5 chart for 24 weeks and was named 2012’s Top Blues/Rock Album (USA) by Blues Underground Network; that same year he was inducted into the Delaware Blues Hall Of Fame. LOVE & MONEY, released in 2015, hit the top of the Billboard Blues Album chart and was nominated for a prestigious Blues Blast Award for Best Rock-Blues Album. His 2017 album, BAD MOVIE, debuted at No. 1 on SiriusXM’s Bluesville channel, remained in the Rack Of Blues Top 15 for three months and won in the Best Blues category for the Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA).Stay social:Website: https://bobbymessano.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bobby.Messano.Fanpage/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bobby_messano Twitter: https://twitter.com/BobbyMessano

