CRO Solution, Picreel, To Add Apple Pay Option In Preparation For Apple Card Launch This Summer

The company wants to give customers a safer and easier way to check out, while allowing customers to capitalize on the cash back feature of the new Apple Card.

With perks like this, you can bet people will be lining up to switch their payment methods to Apple Pay.” — Kevin Petersen

RENO, NV, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conversion rate optimization software company, Picreel, announces plans to add an Apple Pay payment option to better serve customers. The decision came after the recent announcement of the new Apple Card launching summer 2019.

Picreel is a cloud-based conversion rate optimization software that allows website owners to use pop-up offers as a CRO strategy. The company offers various subscription levels based on monthly website visitor volume, and also offers agencies plans to support high-volume campaigns across multiple websites.

The company currently uses a payment provider to automatically process its customers' recurring monthly or annual subscription charges. Now, customers will have the option to use Apple Pay for added convenience and security.

With the announcement of the launch of the brand new Apple Card in summer 2019, retailers - both online and in-store - can expect an influx of Apple payments, including Apple Pay, Apple Card, and the Apple Cash Card. That's because with the new Apple Card, Apple is the card issuer, and is offering cardholders some never-before-seen benefits.

One of the most noteworthy benefits is cash back on every purchase, with the cash being instantly deposited into the user's Apple Cash Card. Users earn cash back on EVERY Apple Card transaction, including 3% cash back on all Apple products, 2% cash back on anything bought using Apple Pay, and 1% cash back anywhere Apple Pay isn't available and the Apple Card is used instead (anywhere that accepts MasterCard). The cash in the user's Apple Cash Card is available for immediate use and never expires, unlike some rewards from other card issuers.

Another significant benefit is that Apple is charging NO fees - no annual, late payment, overdraft, cash advance, international, or other hidden fees.

Finally, Apple Card gives cardholders real-time calculations at payment time to help them understand how interest and payment amounts impact their card balance over time, effectively encouraging cardholders to pay LESS in interest.

Additionally, one of the things Apple Pay is best known for is security. As a merchant, Picreel will never have access to customers' banking information using Apple Pay, which is an important factor for businesses conducting large transactions online.

"With perks like this, you can bet people will be lining up to switch their payment methods to Apple Pay," said Kevin Petersen, Owner of Picreel. "While the security and convenience alone would convince many of our enterprise customers to make the switch, the cash back is a huge bonus that cardholders are going to want to take advantage of. Online merchants that offer Apple Pay are going to become preferred over the rest, so now is the perfect time to enter the arena," concluded Petersen.

Picreel customers will be notified by the company when Apple Pay is available.

About Picreel: Picreel is a conversion rate optimization software company with more than 10 years' experience helping website owners get more customers with fully customizable popup overlays, surveys and links that capture website visitors before they leave a site.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.