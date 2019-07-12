Summer Melon Series Hits Tastea Stores July 2019

Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas Debut Two New Beverages as part of the Melon Summer Series Menu.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas proudly announce two brand new beverages added to their Melon Summer Series lineup: the Honeydew Paradise and the Cantaloupe Crush.

Available at all Tastea locations, both blended drinks are refreshingly sweet slushy treats made with fresh fruit, hand-cut daily.

Joining the popularWatermelon Heaven in Tastea’s trio of summer specialty drinks, the Honeydew Paradise and Cantaloupe Crush will be available starting Tuesday, July 16, and remain on the menu until the end of melon season, usually through September.

All three beverages in the Melon Summer Series will be priced at $4.85 for 20oz. and $6.60 for 32oz.

Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas’ menu features fresh-brewed artisan teas with real fruit juice, freshly made milk teas, artisan cold brew coffee drinks, and thick and creamy blended beverages. Drinks can be customized with boba, real fruit bits, jellies

and more.

All food items on Tastea’s menu are gluten-free.

The first Tastea opened in 2001 in Garden Grove, CA. Their mission is to bring new and exciting beverages to their patrons. Tastea has 14 locations across California, Arizona and Texas, with more locations opening soon.



