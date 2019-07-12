Budtender Awards in Las Vegas Oct 11 & 12, Cypress Hill Perform Following Awards Ceremony Oct 12

The Budtender Awards honor budtenders and cannabis culture with panel discussions, a product and service expo, awards program, and after-party with Cypress Hill

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Live Performance by Cypress Hill at Budtender Awards After Party

Saturday October 12 at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay

July 4 Weekend Promotions Offer Guests and Sponsor and Exhibitor Booth Discounts

Paradigm-shifting cannabis financial technology Canna Paid and leading cannabis educational program Clover Leaf University have announced their sponsorship and advocacy for the inaugural Budtender Awards, which pays homage to the world's top Budtenders and cannabis culture.

The two-day event will offer panel discussions, a product and service expo, a closing night performance, awards program, and after-party. The 2019 Budtender Awards ceremony will be held in Las Vegas at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino October 12th, culminating in a performance by legendary hip hop artist Cypress Hill who will also be receiving a lifetime achievement award.

The world of cannabis and CBD is changing daily. Over the last several years, it has catapulted itself from counterculture pariah to mainstream consumer culture, and most important to America, to an economy. And like any economy, it has spawned a brave new world of infrastructure: supply chain, packaging and distribution, marketing and advertising, legal, banking, and more.

Stitched into the fabric of this new world are the people who carry the message from plant to consumer: The Budtenders. Budtenders help the less experienced make educated and informational choices and help the pros learn about updates and new offerings. They are the frontline. Canna Paid is sponsoring the Budtender Awards to recognize the pioneers and professionals of this new and budding landscape. These are the incredibly skilled and talented personalities who are paving the road of this ever-growing industry. These are the architects; these are the Budtenders. Nominations are now open here.

Anyone can nominate a Budtender in any of nine categories: creativity; social acceptance; community; personality; medicinal; overall knowledge; CBD; concentrates; and edibles. Once nominations close, the Budtender Awards Team and industry experts will choose the top five nominees from each category, who will go on to win in their category.

In the two days preceding the Award Show, delegates can sample Exhibitor offerings at the Expo, featuring up to 100 cannabis and CBD brands, product and service providers ranging from growers to delivery services and dispensaries, financial and legal service providers, food and beverage, entertainment partners, health and wellness and even pet products.

Clover Leaf University will provide a Budtender education program running throughout the day on October 11th and 12th, offering a Budtender Bootcamp covering a varied range of topics to further their Budtender skills. There’s also a supplemental CLU certification course available with the purchase of a Budtender Education ticket. This certification course is normally offered at $399 as is, but through the Budtender Awards, budtenders can get the course, the Expo and After Party for only $389.

The Budtender Awards aims to educate and entertain the public as well as dispensary owners, their employees and other cannabis industry professionals on the rapidly growing medical and recreational industry as well as entertain visitors with panels and parties.

Registration is open now and offers four distinct attendee tiers ranging from one or two day General Admission, Budtender Special, Budtender Education Special and VIP, which includes a meet and greet with Cypress Hill.

Budtender Awards are running two specials: 20% off sponsorships and booths, and 40% off all tickets. For sponsors and exhibitors, please contact info@platformgrp.com, exhibitors@budtenderawards.com or sponsors@budtenderawards.com for more information.

Preliminary Schedule:

Location: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Education track:

Specific speakers and outline: TBD

Friday, October 11th: 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

Saturday, October 12th: 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Expo:

Friday, October 11th: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Saturday, October 12th: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Awards Show and After Party at Light Nightclub:

Saturday, October 12th:

Green Carpet Arrivals 7:30 pm

Awards Program 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

After Party with performance by Cypress Hill 9:30PM

ABOUT BUDTENDER AWARDS

For more information follow @budtenderawards and visit the Budtender website.

ABOUT CANNA PAID

Founded by serial entrepreneur Keith Allen, Canna Paid is a premier banking and merchant services solution provider for cannabis and CBD. Canna Paid utilizes a unique and proprietary compliance technology which enables consumers to swipe their credit cards the same way as they do at any other business. The Canna Paid transaction process meets all technological and regulatory requirements, as well as securing the merchant and transaction from liability. Canna Paid serves dispensary owners with a competitive, industry-standard retail banking solution.

Allen’s Canna Paid platform enables the cannabis industry to be taken seriously in the world as a legitimate business following robust best practices. He intends to establish Canna Paid as an industry-standard resource for all facets of the industry including cultivators, distributors, dispensary owners, budtenders and the end consumer for ALL products in the cannabis space.



ABOUT CLOVER LEAF UNIVERSITY

Clover Leaf University is the first accredited university specializing in phytotechnology to be approved, regulated and licensed by the Colorado Department of Higher Education’s Private Occupational School Board. CLU provides the highest quality industry training and the most comprehensive curriculum available today. Clover Leaf University’s faculty includes the industry’s top-level executives, professionals, attorneys, instructors, cultivators, manufacturers and industry leaders from all over the world. For more Information, visit the Clover Leaf University website.



