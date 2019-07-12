Cytori to Present Corporate Update & New Strategic Direction

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) “the Company” will provide a live webcast to discuss its new company direction following two recent asset sales and highlight key anticipated milestones on July 15, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



The dial-in information is as follows:

Dial-In Number: +1.877.402.3914

Conference ID: 2486739

Prior to the webcast, the Company will issue a press release containing pertinent information. The webcast will be available both live and by replay two hours after the call in the “Webcasts” section of the company’s investor relations website.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Gary Titus, +1 619.333.4150

Email: ir@cytori.com

Website: http://ir.cytori.com



