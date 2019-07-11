Novo Files Updated Karratha Technical Report

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has voluntarily filed an updated technical report prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) for its Karratha gold project. The independent technical report, entitled “Novo Resources Corp. Technical Report on the Karratha Project, Australia – April 2019” (the “Karratha Technical Report”), with an effective date of April 30, 2019 and an issue date of July 11, 2019, was prepared for Novo by Ian Glacken (FAusIMM(CP), FAIG, CEng), as principal author, of Optiro Pty Limited, Perth, WA, Australia. Mr. Glacken is a qualified person as defined under NI 43-101. The Karratha Technical Report will be available under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) website at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com . The updated Karratha Technical Report (last version filed on SEDAR on October 10, 2018) has built upon technical information gleaned from the mineralization report prepared by Novo in May 2019 (please see the Company’s news release dated May 28, 2019 – https://www.novoresources.com/news-media/news/display/index.php?content_id=354 ).



About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at +1-416-543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com .

