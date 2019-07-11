Husky Energy to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its second quarter 2019 results before markets open on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.

To listen live:



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-327-6838

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-235-2082



To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on July 25)



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010

Passcode: 3349

Duration: Available until August 25, 2019

Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com



Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.