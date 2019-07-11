NinthDecimal Launches First Multi-Touch Attribution Solution For Foot Traffic Measurement

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NinthDecimal , the leading omni-channel marketing platform, today announced the launch of the industry’s first multi-touch attribution (MTA) solution for foot traffic measurement. MTA is part of a major update to NinthDecimal’s flagship measurement product, Location Conversion IndexTM (LCITM). This industry breakthrough revolutionizes how publishers, brands, and agencies apply real business metrics to drive billion-dollar decisions.



“We work with NinthDecimal as our measurement partner and they have helped us change how we measure our business,” said Mark Henry, Manager, Brand and Communications at Shell. “These new enhancements, particularly adopting an MTA approach to foot traffic, give us unprecedented visibility into real business metrics to help us grow our brand and serve our customers.”

The MTA Advantage

MTA provides marketers the most accurate view of what is driving consumer conversions and the strategies that are proving most effective across their marketing budgets. It’s a major departure from first generation attribution solutions based on last-touch and single-touch attribution, which result in redundancies and an inaccurate view of performance. NinthDecimal’s MTA approach fractionally applies credit for visitation across every relevant customer touchpoint, further accelerating the adoption of foot traffic attribution as core to measuring marketing effectiveness. Brands can use MTA based insights to optimize across audience segments, creatives and other aspects of their marketing or content to have the greatest impact on real business metrices like revenues and customer growth.

“Marketers are abandoning traditional vanity metrics in favor of true measures of business growth,” said David Staas, President of NinthDecimal. “This shift is driving a surge in demand for measuring customer store visitation where 90% of purchases are made. By applying an MTA based approach to LCI, marketers now have the confidence to make offline attribution a boardroom KPI driving revenue and customer growth.”

This latest version of LCI allows brands to observe more visits and more customers with the industry’s largest measured audience of 110 million consumers, built on 100% high quality SDK data. With this massive scale, NinthDecimal’s control group matching capabilities have also increased to include 200 different attributes for the most accurate match. Live in the market with billions of impressions currently being measured, hundreds of brands and agencies are already leveraging NinthDecimal’s new version of LCI.

“Understanding the impact media has on foot traffic and proving media can drive incremental visits is becoming table stakes for advertisers with physical locations,” said Phil Tesoriero, Director Planning, Carat US and co-chair of Carat’s Mobile Council. “Even, the use of clean location data for attribution, not pulled from ad calls, is now the standard. However, the ability to measure across multiple channels – digital, TV, OOH, etc. – as well as provide insight into which of those channels deserves more credit, is the next evolution of foot traffic attribution.”

LCI’s new capabilities complement its existing benefits that have made NinthDecimal measurement unique. These include omni-channel capabilities, patented precision, the industry’s only true incremental lift methodology and validation by an ecosystem of more than 250 partners. In addition, LCI does not rely on an incentivized audience panel which biases measurement results through payments or gamification awards for participants. LCI uses the largest measured audience of fully opted-in consumers with daily visitation observations that are several thousand times larger than other scarce data-based solutions.

"With marketers under increasing pressure to link advertising spend to real-world outcomes, leveraging a multi-touch attribution approach enables us to help brands effectively measure and optimize campaign performance in real-time." said Dan Lapinski, Senior Director, Platform and Partnerships at LoopMe. "Our partnership with NinthDecimal provides the ability to evaluate the impact of each touchpoint across foot traffic, ensuring our clients have the data-driven insights they need to better understand and connect with their consumers.”

About NinthDecimal

NinthDecimal, the leading omni-channel marketing platform powered by offline behavior, helps the world’s leading brands grow their customer base and revenues. By connecting offline behavior to what marketers already know about their customers, we are able to create a complete view of the customer. Whether acquiring new customers, retaining existing customers, or getting them to visit more and buy more, the 9D Marketing platform powers customized brand growth strategies through Audience, Insights, Measurement, and Media solutions, deployed across all marketing channels.

NinthDecimal’s AIM product suite is powered by its proprietary 9D engine, the largest real-time engine of consumer behavior. It’s fueled by more than 200M U.S. consumers seen in almost 10 billion locations per day.

Follow NinthDecimal on Twitter ( @NinthDecimal ) and Facebook . Learn more at NinthDecimal.com .

Media Contact:

Ruben Osorio

rosorio@ninthdecimal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.