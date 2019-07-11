Congratulations to the Winners of the Poster Awards at the 17th World Congress of the International Photodynamic Association

/EIN News/ -- Boston, USA, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 17th International Photodynamic Association World Congress in Boston, Massachusetts, saw the sharing of leading-edge research in the fields of photodynamic therapy (PDT) and photodiagnosis. In addition to keynote speakers and session presenters from around the globe, over 160 abstracts were presented to attendees and a panel of judges.

Group photo of the winners of the Poster Awards at the 17th World Congress of the International Photodynamic Association in Boston, USA.









Congratulations to the winners of the four Poster of Prestige Awards:

- “NIR light triggered photoimmuno-nanoconstructs for tumor specific accumulation, penetration and targeted destruction of pancreatic cancer cells in a clinically relevant 3D heterocellular model” Authors: Shazia Bano, Girgis Obaid, Srivalleesha Mallidi, Mans Broekgaarden , Anne-Laure Bulin, Wendong Jin, Wellman Ctr. for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School (United States); Diane Simeone , NYU Langone Health (United States); Tayyaba Hasan, Wellman Ctr. for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School (United States) Board of Directors Award - “Glioma tissue discrimination based on fluorescence lifetime imaging of protoporphyrin IX using a modulated time of flight camera”

Authors: Marvin Xavierselvan, Wellman Ctr. for Photomedicine (United States); Jason Cook, Kimberly Homan, NanoHybrids Inc. (United States); Tayyaba Hasan, Wellman Ctr. for Photomedicine (United States); Srivalleesha Mallidi, Wellman Ctr. for Photomedicine (United States), Tufts Univ. (United States)

We also are pleased to recognize the lead authors of the abstracts that received Poster of Excellence Awards (Hilde Buzzá, Eric Kercher, Amjad Khan , Mike Pigula , Arvind Mohan, and Chae Gyu Lee) and those that received Poster of Merit Awards (Sasheen Hamilton , Clara Maria Gonçalves de Faria , Mans Broekgaarden , Ryan Lang, Amanda Cristina Zangirolami , Natalia Inada, Hung Wei Lai, Masataka Takahashi, Olga Udartseva , Vipin Shankar Chelakkot , Tianqi Sheng, and Felipe Ravagnani).

IPA World Congress

The Boston World Congress was the 17th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 34 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The Boston World Congress was led by Congress Chair and IPA President Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT) and had record attendance with representatives from 33 countries. The 2021 IPA World Congress will be hosted in Moscow, Russia and the 2023 IPA World Congress will be held in Shanghai, China.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1980s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

Attachment

