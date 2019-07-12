Award-winning TV Producer, Singer & Songwriter Steph Carse Debuts the "My Shining Hour Story (A Message of Hope)” Today

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUNO-Nominated Male Vocalist of the Year STEPH CARSE is honored to share once again his personal story through the “My Shining Hour Story (A Message of Hope)” TV event airing in the US and Canada on the Daystar Television Network during the month of July. “My Shining Hour Story (A Message of Hope),” Carse’s self-produced program which journeys his career, faith, failure and success, will air nine times between July 12th and July 25th:

Friday, July 12, 2019 - Daystar Canada

12:00pm-1:00pm ET

9:00pm-10:00pm ET

1:00am-2:00am ET

Saturday, July 13, 2019 - Daystar Network USA & Canada

7:00am-8:00am ET

7:00pm-8:00pm ET

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - Daystar Canada

12:00pm-1:00pm ET

9:00pm-10:00pm ET

1:00am-2:00am ET

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - Daystar Canada

12:00pm-1:00pm ET

A short trailer for the “My Shining Hour Story (A Message of Hope)” is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n12hrqdnd8I.

On the self-produced program, Carse shares the experiences of his music career, which has taken him from the top of the charts, to living out of his car, to the recording of his new album “My Shining Hour”. Told through music and narrative, Carse takes viewers all over the globe, from Canada to the U.S., to Africa, and to Israel sharing his journey of music, restoration, and discovering his true calling.

Most recently, Carse was awarded the Best Music Video Award at the International Christian Film Festival (ICFF) in May for his stunning rendition of Amazing Grace. This is his third win with this music video, having won the same honor at the Canadian International Faith & Family Film Festival (CIFF) awards in September 2018, and the Gold Remi award in April 2019. Carse’s music video, Hallelujah, also garnered a Silver Remi award in April at the 52nd WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival. Both videos are featured in the show.

Always a champion of worthy causes, Carse co-wrote and performed the anthem "Reach Out," the official song for The American Red Cross. He also wrote and performed the title track for the album "Holiday Heroes" for The Special Olympics in Canada. The “Holiday Heroes” album generated over $2 million in net profit for The Special Olympics. Carse has launched his Y i Count anti-bullying campaign to provide a platform for this generation, helping them to understand their true value and potential and the power of words, and to counteract the aftermath of bullying. The special showcases the Y i Count theme song, “Awesome.” See Steph’s recent performance of “Awesome” at the Bell Center in Montreal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXRoinumw8I

As a television producer, Carse has won 5 awards from The Florida Motion Picture and Television Association, including Best Feature Film and Best Male Vocalist, for the one-hour TV special “Reach Out” that he produced for PBS.

As a songwriter, performer and recording artist, Carse has sold over half a million albums worldwide and received a 5-star review for his 36-show run in Las Vegas from Jerry Fink of The Las Vegas Sun. Known for his impeccable 4-octave vocal range, his story was featured in the PBS Documentary “A Portrait of Steph Carse.”

Praise for Carse’s work includes:

“A truly talented performer with a distinctive voice style and the vocal range to master any work he performs,” - Diane Bliss of PBS.

“The singing sensation with Oscar-winning good looks and a voice to match.” - Jason Buchanan of The New York Times.

“Steph’s voice and music convey a great passion for his art,” - Eric Schilling, 16-time GRAMMY Award winner.

For additional information, visit www.StephCarse.com.

# # #

My Shining Hour Story (A Message of Hope) - the trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.