Sunwing introduces direct flight service to Miami from Greater Moncton.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good news for residents of Greater Moncton! The Sunshine State just got a little closer with the news that sunseekers will be able to fly direct to Miami from their local airport this winter. A new destination added by Sunwing for this coming season, travellers can experience all that this premier beach and nightlife destination has to offer with convenient weekly Saturday departures from February 8th, 2020 until May 2nd, 2020 inclusive. The first carrier to offer a direct flight service to Miami from Greater Moncton, Sunwing is expected to be the only airline offering this route for the coming season. With the addition of Miami, sunseekers departing from Greater Moncton now have six of the tour operator’s most popular southern destinations available on their doorstep including Puerto Plata and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Montego Bay in Jamaica, Cancun, Mexico and Varadero, Cuba.



Sunwing’s Vice President of USA and Cruises, Reg Mendes, commented on the news, “Miami is a hub for beach vacations, cruise getaways, city stays and much more. We’ve been offering sunshine flights from Greater Moncton since 2007 and we’re delighted to be providing travellers from this area with a direct flight to this vibrant destination together with even more convenient cruise package options.”

President and CEO of Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport, Bernard LeBlanc, welcomed the news, “Adding Miami as a new and unique destination as part of Sunwing’s already broad offerings from Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is very exciting and will make cruise options more convenient and accessible than ever for our customers. We’re very happy to see Sunwing continue to grow their destinations for this upcoming winter season from our airport. It’s always a very positive sign when an airline partner trusts that our community can be successful in supporting additional air service.”

Sunwing offers travellers plenty of ways to experience Miami's pristine beaches, stylish restaurants, famed nightlife and more. Customers who opt for a Florida vacation package receive a complimentary Alamo car rental included in their booking, with an upgrade to a mini-van when they book family-style accommodations with two bedrooms or more making it easier to explore Southern Florida. The tour operator also offers cruise packages that include return transfers from the airport to PortMiami.

Cruise aficionados, families and groups have plenty of options to choose from when they travel with Sunwing. Sailing from Miami this winter, MSC Seaside features exquisite architecture, excellent dining and entertainment together with an exciting splash park. Passengers also benefit from the Easy Drink beverage package offering a selection of complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Another popular option is Norwegian Escape, boasting 20 decks and upscale amenities including a thrilling zipline circuit and The Waterfront, a quarter-mile long oceanfront promenade lined with delicious restaurants and stylish bars. Additionally, travellers can experience more of Miami or Southern Florida before or after their Caribbean vacation when they choose to cruise and stay.

They could stay at Riu Plaza Miami, a stylish beachfront resort located near Miami’s local art galleries and lively clubs, or head to Sole on the Ocean , set on the shores of Sunny Isles Beach, that benefits from an oceanfront pool . Also located nearby is Residence Inn Miami Sunny Isles Beach featuring spacious suites with fully-equipped kitchens and steps away from the beachfront. The tour operator also offers vacation packages accessible from Miami to other popular Southern Florida destinations such as Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers who have purchased a cruise vacation package also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance on their first checked bag. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

