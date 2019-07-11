There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,956 in the last 365 days.

First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter Results Release

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) will release second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Monday July 29, 2019 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company’s President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 9:00 am (EDT).

     
Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
     
Date:   July 30, 2019
Time:   9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
Webcast:   www.first-quantum.com
     
Dial in:   North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
    North America and international: (647) 788-4919
     
Replay:   Available from noon (EDT) on July 30, 2019 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on August 21, 2019
    North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367
    North America and international: (416) 621-4642
     
Passcode:   4265059
     

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President
Tel: +44 7802 721663 Fax: +44 140 327 3494
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

