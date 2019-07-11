First Midwest Bank Announces New Branch in Davenport, Iowa

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank today announced it is enhancing its ability to serve clients in the Quad Cities with the construction of a new 3,000 square foot branch located at 2801 E. 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa. On Tuesday, July 16, First Midwest will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of its new location.



The branch will provide a full range of retail, commercial and wealth products and services, as well as a drive-up window and a 24-hour ATM.

“First Midwest has long-standing roots in the Quad Cities, with deep client and community relationships,” said Rick Mahoney, Regional Group Head for Commercial Banking in the Quad Cities. “We look forward to expanding our ability to meet the financial needs of consumers and businesses in Davenport and the surrounding area through a highly personalized client experience and by offering them a broad range of banking and wealth management solutions.”

The branch is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2019.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $17 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, southeast Wisconsin, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

(708) 831-7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.