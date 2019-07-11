Beyond Travel: Halal Holiday Set A Place In The Hypercompetitive Online Travel Agency Massive Industry

Halalholiday Launched by Malaysia Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC)

Wait no more, We heard your calling, This is the moment” Muslim travelers demand for bespoke experience in personalize and flexibility traveling.

KUALA LUMPUR DE.WAN 1958, MALAYSIA, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), YB Datuk Mohamaddin Bin Ketapi launched halalholiday.com Beta Muslim Friendly Online Travel Marketplace to welcome the world to Malaysia to see first-hand Visit Malaysia 2020. Our Muslim Friendly tourism industry helps us sell Malaysia, helps contribute to economic growth and helps drive investment. The key will be to keep that going and achieving 30 million tourist arrival on year 2020. To ensure that not only is Malaysia a great place to experience, but also an easy place to visit. To create the right environment for both inward and outward tourism to thrive. And we want to achieve concrete results that make a real difference.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Chairman - Datuk Tan Kok Liang emphasize in this thriving age of ecommerce and digitalization, the time have come for traditional travel business to be transformed to precision digital business models across the globe. Matta focus on helping the tourism players embrace the hyper connectivity and interoperability between travel related industries and digital world for better business outcome. Conventional travel agency that rely on experience and instinct is not good enough, Comprehensive understanding of trends in the digital marketing landscape and allows strategically align data driven performance business goal by staying industry relevant. Invest in digital allows you to understand and keeping your customers relationship better and take precision and prescriptive in your products and marketing.

President of Persatuan Agensi Pelancongan Umrah & Haji (Papuh) Datuk Seri Hj Razali Mohd Sham - The process of digitalization of tourism industry, too, will help the MOTAC in their effort to eradicate frauds in Umrah & Hajj, which plagues the country, done by irresponsible parties & individuals. Through the screening process outlined by the MOTAC in the implementation of Lesen Khas Umrah, or LKU, the OTA entrepreneurs could help in this effort by allowing only registered and qualified agents to do online businesses with their portal. For Muslim travellers around the world, the launching of Halal Holiday is also a blessing and brilliant initiative, allowing them to travel and perform Umrah & Hajj without hesitation and worry regarding Halal food and their prayers.

Halal Holiday took the opportunity to enter to this hypercompetitive OTAs massive industry where the giants OTAs are spending billion in their A&P every year. How and Why we enter to this OTAs industry that is fully penetrated. Rahman have been doing tourism for the past 30 years and have been doing it right, really enjoy doing it, really good at doing it and for a long time to understand the needs of the Muslim Friendly market. Just like our Malaysia Celebrity Chef Wan whom enjoy cooking and fun. Isn’t the journey of the travel is to have fun too.

To best capitalize on market opportunities, we are focusing our operations in 6 core commercial areas – Flight, Hotel, Cruise, however, Tours and Umrah are our top priority. We believe our dynamic Umrah package that allow the pilgrims to have the privilege to personalize their faith journey and flexibility in choice of their staying period, destination choices, hotel category, room type choices and means of transport arrangement. Bringing them a truly bespoke experience. Your Travel, Our Assurance

And to stay as forefront in Muslim Friendly Travel Market, there so much we need to do We maybe small at start, but with a big heart and an actionable plan to achieve our vision - To Become the World No 1 Muslim Friendly Online Travel Market Place. Muslim Friendly Travel Market are in the blue ocean where there are so limited choices and yet billions of travelers to serve. With 1.8 billion Muslim population, in 2018, there were an estimated 140 million Muslim visitors worldwide currently worth an estimated US$180 billion-Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index 2018.

We believe that the offline-to-online opportunity is significant and there are so many excel industry players out there to integrate more exclusive beyond thrilled local experience products.

Our Message - This is going to be history; Halal Holiday create history and only distinctive people take action to make a better life for others. Thru great endeavor from different efforts and contribution throughout many peoples of all nations with common purpose to achieve. One goal - Halal Holiday said CEO of WHHM Berhad En Ab Rahman Mohd Ali.



About Us – Air Ticket, Hotel, Cruise, Local Attraction, Holiday Package and Umrah create seamless experience across HalalHoliday.com for the betterment and assure Muslim faith-based products to worldwide Muslim Travelers.



