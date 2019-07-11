Alaris Aerospace marks 10 years with massive growth and diversification

/EIN News/ -- South Florida company is aircraft parts distributor serving more than 300 airlines

POMPANO BEACH, Fl., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Aerospace Systems, LLC (Alaris), a leading aircraft parts distributor and asset manager with a global footprint serving more than 300 airlines, is celebrating its 10th year in business during which it’s projected to generate $90 million in annual sales.

Headquartered in South Florida, Alaris launched in 2009 as an aircraft part trading company, quickly growing to $20 million in annual sales. Within five years, the company diversified to aircraft teardowns and has disassembled more than 30 aircraft since that time. Alaris specializes in the aftermarket distribution of parts, primarily those associated with Airbus, Boeing, Embraer and ATR fleets.

In 2013, Alaris joined the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT), which has helped the company network closely with the aircraft finance and leasing community to source various aircrafts. With its robust and expanding distribution network, the company serves as a valuable partner for aircraft/engine harvesting and for end of life solutions.

“Expanding into aircraft teardowns was a very good move for us and has helped fuel our expansion and growth,” said Ramnik Soni, Chief Operating Officer for Alaris Aerospace.

Today Alaris serves an extensive network of national flag carriers, low cost operators, cargo carriers, charter operators and major MROs around the world, including United Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Frontier Airlines, Spirit, Southwest, Iberia, Kenya Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Etihad, and many others.

Alaris has also expanded from its Pompano Beach headquarters and five employees in 2009, to 30 employees and an additional 30 employees at its facilities throughout the globe, including sales offices in Dubai, New Delhi, Seoul, Moscow and Kuala Lumpur staffed with experienced aviation professionals. The company started out with a small warehouse in 2009 and has now expanded to 115,000 square feet in Florida (across Pompano, Miami and Orlando), in addition to a 5,000 square foot facility in the United Arab Emirates and a recently opened 15,000 square-foot facility in Antwerp, Belgium.

“In addition to diversification, we attribute our growth to several factors, including a relentless focus on deepening our relationships with our end-users by consistently delivering the highest quality parts at the most competitive price within the promised delivery times,” said Mr. Soni.

