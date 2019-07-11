Glass + Mirror Craft Creates New Parent Company, Launches New Division

Michigan-based glass fabricator creates Glass + Metal Craft, launches Fulcrum division to focus on architectural systems

/EIN News/ -- WIXOM, Mich., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass + Mirror Craft, providing glass fabrication services to leading glaziers nationwide for more than 50 years, has reorganized and expanded operations.



Glass + Metal Craft is now the parent company of three divisions operating within the same facility in Wixom. The Glass + Mirror Craft Division will continue to fabricate and provide glass and insulated glass products. The Cuda Metals Division will provide custom and prefabricated metal hardware used with or without glass. The new Fulcrum Architectural Design Assist Division will provide project-based and on-demand design, engineering, and drafting services.

“We will continue to provide the high-quality engineered glass and insulated glass products that have built our reputation in the industry,” said Andy Russo, Vice President of Business Development for Glass + Metal Craft. “However, we have realigned operations to better engineer, fabricate, and deliver both the glass and hardware required for modern day architectural systems – the glass entrances, vestibules, canopies, structural walls, guardrails, offices, and more – that are often the signature elements of a building design.

“Our new Fulcrum Division provides Design Assist services for our engineered glass and metal systems, easing delivery of turn-key projects, complete with stamped drawings and kitted to flow installation,” Russo said. “It’s rare that a glass fabricator provides this breath of service, and rarer still are those willing to take on the complexity of projects we are able to support. Our Design Assist services will further differentiate us in the marketplace.

“The strengths we are adding through this reorganization will allow us to better serve Glaziers in today’s complex construction arena,” Russo said. “Glass + Metal Craft will be the entity that makes it all happen – one source for infinite solutions.”

About Glass + Metal Craft

From a simple, 50-square foot shop in Metro Detroit in the 1930s, Glass + Mirror Craft , and now Glass + Metal Craft, has grown into a business that today employs over 140 people serving a select clientele of glaziers throughout the country. G+MC is known in the industry for its innovation, quality, vision, and growth. Follow Glass + Metal Craft on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Andy Russo

Vice President of Business Development

248-756-8309







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.