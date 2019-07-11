Compass Point Hires Merrill Ross and Floris van Dijkum to Cover Real Estate Investment Trusts

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC (“Compass Point”), a leading boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Equity Research Team with the hiring of Merrill Ross and Floris van Dijkum to cover real estate investment trusts (REITs).



Ms. Ross joins Compass Point as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering Apartment, Healthcare, Industrial and Office REITs. Ms. Ross has over 29 years’ experience as a sell-side analyst covering financial and real estate companies, and has previously worked at Boenning & Scattergood, Wunderlich Securities, FBR Capital Markets, Credit Suisse First Boston and Salomon Brothers. Ms. Ross received a B.A. from Barnard College and an M.B.A. at the Lubin School of Business at Pace University.

Mr. van Dijkum joins Compass Point as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering the Retail and Lodging REIT sectors. Mr. van Dijkum has over 28 years’ of real estate industry experience serving as a banker, investor and sell-side analyst for both US and European markets. Previously, Mr. van Dijkum helped launch the global REIT business at BlackRock, while his sell-side experience includes Boenning & Scattergood, Morgan Stanley and Salomon Brothers. Mr. van Dijkum is a former Institutional Investor and Thomson Reuters ranked analyst in Europe. Mr. van Dijkum received his B.A from the University of Virginia.

“We are very pleased to have Merrill and Floris join our research team,” stated Christopher Gamaitoni, Director of Research at Compass Point. “Compass Point continues to make a significant investment in our research platform, and the addition of Merrill and Floris further demonstrates our commitment to our clients by providing one of the most experienced research teams on the street."

About Compass Point

Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC is a leading boutique investment bank that provides capital raising, M&A, research and sales and trading services to corporate and institutional investors. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Boston, MA and New York, NY, Compass Point is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For further information about Compass Point, please visit our website at www.compasspointllc.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Nealon

202.540.7315

cnealon@compasspointllc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.