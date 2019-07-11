Shipt Partners With Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores to Bring Same-Day Delivery of Bulk Goods

Membership-based service to offer same-day delivery from foodservice retailer to 15 markets

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipt , a leading same-day delivery marketplace, today announced it will begin same-day delivery with Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores across 15 markets in the Western and Northwestern regions of the U.S. Beginning Jul. 11, ingredients and restaurant supplies will be available in as soon as one hour to households and foodservice providers such as caterers, restaurateurs and other small businesses.



The announcement expands Shipt’s same-day delivery offering to the $731 billion foodservice industry, to make it easier for restaurants, coffee shops, and catering companies alike to access the products they trust from Smart Foodservice. Delivery will begin in Seattle, Portland and the Bay Area, California, as well as select cities in the Pacific Northwest, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Utah. To celebrate the announcement, new area Shipt members who sign up will receive a two-week free trial.

“Many small business owners across the Western United States trust Smart Foodservice for high-quality wholesale goods at a low price,” said Kelly Caruso, chief executive officer, Shipt. “By partnering with Smart Foodservice, we are able to provide convenience and ease to an important sector of restaurateurs, caterers, event planners and more who often order in bulk.”

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt's expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

“Smart Foodservice is committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience, whether that’s in store or through convenient delivery via Shipt,” said John Matthews, vice president, sales and marketing for Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores. “We offer more than 8,000 products to our long-standing customers, many of whom are independently owned small businesses who rely on us for convenience without sacrificing quality and consistency of food products and supplies.”

Headquartered near Portland, Oregon, Smart Foodservice has operated throughout the Northwest for more than 60 years. The division currently has 67 wholesale stores located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Utah catering to the foodservice industry.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to add to its network of shoppers across the country to be part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “ Get Paid to Shop .”

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery to members for $99 per year. Available to 70% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond for members, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers members access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores is a chain of warehouse-format stores catering to the foodservice industry based in Portland, Oregon. For over 60 years, the company has offered a wide-range of larger quantity products in convenient warehouse locations with everything foodservice businesses need to keep running. As of the time of release, the Company operated 67 warehouse stores in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Montana. For more information, please visit the Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores website at www.smartfoodservice.com .

