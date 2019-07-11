Kretschmar® Kicks Off Make-A-Wish® Campaign at Redner’s Markets® to Help Grant Wishes for Local Kids

Premium Deli Brand Partners with Retailer to Benefit Make-A-Wish®

/EIN News/ -- READING, Penn., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kretschmar ® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses has teamed up with Redner’s Markets for a promotion to benefit Make-A-Wish®. Through July 31, 2019, shoppers have the opportunity to help grant transformative wishes by purchasing $1 Make-A-Wish paper stars at checkout. As a thank you for every $1 paper star purchased, Kretschmar is providing a tear-off coupon for 55-cents off any one pound of Kretschmar deli meat purchased from Redner’s Markets deli counters.



This Kretschmar Legendary Wishes campaign with Redner’s Markets helps Make-A-Wish grant wishes for Pennsylvania children facing critical illnesses. Charlee, a 6-year old Make-A-Wish kid from Pennsylvania who is facing cystic fibrosis, will be featured in Kretschmar and Make-A-Wish signage at Redner’s Markets deli counters throughout the campaign.

“Kretschmar is honored to partner with Redner’s Markets in supporting Make-A-Wish,” said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager with Smithfield Foods. “We are dedicated to supporting the important efforts of Make-A-Wish and helping to make life-changing wishes come true for children facing critical illnesses.”

“As an organization that seeks no government funding, Make-A-Wish relies on partners like Kretschmar and Redner’s Markets to ensure we have the resources necessary to grant a wish for local children battling critical illnesses,” said Ann Waltman, Regional Director, Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. “We’re thankful that these generous contributions from Redner’s Markets shoppers will enable us to provide life-changing wishes for more kids, like Charlee.”

The fundraising campaign at Redner’s Markets runs through July 31, 2019.

Since 2012, Kretschmar has contributed more than $850,000 to Make-A-Wish nationally and has sponsored more than 18 wishes with local Make-A-Wish chapters through the brand’s Legendary Wishes campaign. With the help of retail partners, the brand has raised funds through “per pound” Kretschmar donations, employee donations, sandwich fundraisers, and sales of Make-A-Wish paper stars sold at stores’ registers for $1 donations. The brand gives these funds to local Make-A-Wish chapters to continue to grant more wishes.

About Kretschmar

Kretschmar® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses has meant quality since 1883. Our hams are made with a unique hardwood smoking process. Kretschmar poultry and beef are hand-trimmed using the finest cuts. Our full line of Off-The-Bone deli meats is delicately sliced from the leanest, most tender cuts. And our premium Wisconsin cheeses repeatedly win in competitions worldwide. Try the Legendary Taste of Kretschmar today. For great recipes and more, like us on Facebook or visit our website at www.kretschmardeli.com. Kretschmar is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Redner’s Markets

Redner’s Markets, Inc., an employee owned company, currently operates 43 Grocery Stores and 21 Quick Shoppes throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. Our mission is to create rewarding experiences by being a great place to shop and work! For more information, visit www.rednersmarkets.com .

About Make-A-Wish ®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 40,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org .

Contact :

Adrienne Taylor

awtaylor@smithfield.com

(757) 357-8520



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.