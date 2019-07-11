OpenAP Partners with dataxu to Power Digital Audience Creation in Next Phase of its Marketplace Rollout

dataxu’s OneView to Enable Cross-Device Audience Creation in OpenAP 2.0

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenAP , the advanced advertising company backed by Viacom, Fox Corporation and NBCUniversal, today announced it has selected dataxu as its partner to provide technology and services for advertisers to create audience segments for use in targeted digital campaigns.



The integration with dataxu’s OneView software will enable advertisers to work with OpenAP to create and distribute precision audience segments across OpenAP’s forthcoming digital marketplace. Specifically, OneView will power OpenAP’s ability to construct digital audience segments from thousands of audience attributes, including consumer behavior, demographics, shopping habits and location.

This announcement follows the recent move to expand the OpenAP platform, in collaboration with FreeWheel and Accenture, into a centralized premium video marketplace with workflow automation for national linear and long-form digital video buys. The partnership marks an important step toward the fall release of OpenAP 2.0, in which buyers will be able to build consistent, cross-publisher audience segments, and then submit orders to activate these segments through a centralized cross-publisher storefront.

“As TV viewing changes, identity and measurement is a significant unsolved need for the industry,” said Sandro Catanzaro, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of dataxu. “We are pleased to begin this relationship with OpenAP to collaborate on strategy and services that will shape the future of TV advertising in a digital world.”

“While there are a number of providers in our industry that offer DMP and data matching services, dataxu has invested in more strategic areas, including those related to identity and measurement. Our selection of dataxu to power our first offering to advertisers, audience creation, should telegraph our intentions for scaling services in the strategic ways that dataxu is uniquely positioned to accelerate,” said David Levy, CEO of OpenAP.

“We are pleased to work with OpenAP and its partner dataxu to make advanced audience buying on long-form digital video more simple and scalable,” said Dave Clark, General Manager/EVP of FreeWheel. “This kind of standards-based collaboration will help to build a thriving TV industry for all constituents.”

About dataxu

dataxu® helps marketing & media professionals use data to improve their advertising. Our software empowers you to connect with real people across all channels, including TV, capturing consumers’ attention when and where it matters most. With 10 offices around the world, we’re here to help power your business forward. Discover what you + our software can do at www.dataxu.com .

About OpenAP

Founded by a consortium of television publishers and today backed by Viacom, Fox Corporation and NBCUniversal, OpenAP is the first platform to deliver cross-publisher audience segments for both linear TV and long-form digital video. The OpenAP marketplace, launching in Fall 2019, will offer advertisers targeting and independent posting for advanced audiences within a premium video storefront, as well as workflow automation for linear and digital order management. For more information, visit www.openap.tv .

