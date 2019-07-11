Rackspace and Tech Mahindra Partner to Lead with New Go-To-Market Strategy

Partnership enables cross selling opportunities and a broader spectrum of services

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace today announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, which will enable cross-selling to the Tech Mahindra customer base, joint product and services offerings, and improvements to Rackspace’s internal business applications and processes.



With this partnership, Rackspace will execute a new go-to-market commercial model and benefit from improvements and efficiencies to the management of business applications and processes. Partnering with Tech Mahindra will help Rackspace enable more customers close the gap between the complex reality of today and the promise of tomorrow, accelerating the value of the cloud during every phase of their digital transformation.

“Our partnership with Tech Mahindra is a powerful combination. Their understanding of innovative and customer-centric IT experiences is uniquely complimentary to how Rackspace provides a Fanatical Experience™,” said Subroto Mukerji, chief operating officer at Rackspace. “We believe that this will help generate industry leading technology services and platforms. With 121,000+ associates, working across 90 countries and helping 938 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies, this partnership will allow us to drive far more business impact for our customers.”

Rackspace’s partnership with Tech Mahindra will provide improvements and efficiencies for running multiple Rackspace business applications and processes. Rackspace will continue to own their application strategy and roadmap, while Tech Mahindra will bring world-class expertise and best practices to deliver against this.

“Partnering with Rackspace to deliver digital transformation for our customers will allow us to provide the best business, program and portfolio strategies to build the next generation of innovative IT,” said Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President of Americas at Tech Mahindra. “Together, we will unlock the full potential of digital transformations and place our customers on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape,” said Sampath Saagi, Senior Vice President, Technology & Industrial Manufacturing vertical at Tech Mahindra.

Rackspace chose to partner with Tech Mahindra because of a close alignment between the respective companies’ culture, growth, innovation and go-to-market strategies. Rackspace continues to focus on delivering a Fanatical Experience™ to its customers, and this partnership will accelerate that, helping more customers on their digital transformation journeys.

About Rackspace

At Rackspace, we accelerate the value of the cloud during every phase of digital transformation. By managing apps, data, security and multiple clouds, we are the best choice to help customers get to the cloud, innovate with new technologies and maximize their IT investments. As a recognized Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, we are uniquely positioned to close the gap between the complex reality of today and the promise of tomorrow. Passionate about customer success, we provide unbiased expertise, based on proven results, across all the leading technologies. And across every interaction worldwide, we deliver Fanatical Experience™. Rackspace has been honored by Fortune, Forbes, Glassdoor and others as one of the best places to work. Learn more at www.rackspace.com or call 1-800-961-2888.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 121,000+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 938 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

