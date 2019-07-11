Global Recycling Industry Directory 2018: Company, Country, Address, Phone, Fax, Website, Email, Staff Number, Parent Company

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycling Industry Directory 2018" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database is the most valuable database throughout the recycling industry.

The information is acquired through the following steps:



Companies and company lists are found through government published databases and deep web searching techniques.

Advanced scanning software automatically checks key companies for updates and flags up changes for experts to check. Further automated internet scans watch the whole database for signs that companies have ceased trading.

Email addresses are checked through direct emails to all companies in the database.

In order to filter out-dated information, database experts continuously recheck companies to ensure their information is still current.

Updates and additions made by recycling experts are quality checked by others in the team to ensure the highest quality levels.

Reasons to Buy

This report actively invests time in finding new companies. Many other website directories wait for companies to come to them and submit themselves, which means they rarely get more than 50% of companies in a particular category.

The details of new companies who submit their details are thoroughly checked. A small trading company may decide that they get more sales leads by 'accidentally' submitting themselves as manufacturing many types of recycling products. Staff will spot the discrepancy while other websites will simply automatically list the company as submitted.

The report is rechecked and refreshes data on a regular basis. Companies regularly expand their activities or change their contact details, but they usually forget to update these details on 3rd party internet sites. Through manual rechecking of all companies in our database we keep our data much fresher than other sources.

Key Topics Covered



Company Country Address Phone Fax Website Email Staff Number Parent Company

