Lothar Lilge Recognized with 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award at 17th World Congress of the International Photodynamic Association

Boston, USA, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

At the 17th International Photodynamic Association World Congress in Boston, Massachusetts, Dr. Lothar Lilge of University of Toronto, Canada was the recipient of the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Lothar Lilge (left) receiving the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award from IPA Past-President, Dr. Tayyaba Hassan (center), and IPA President, Dr. Luis Arnaut (right)











The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the significant career contributions of Dr. Lothar Lilge to the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT), both in support of the global PDT community and by the significant advancements of the science through a long list of research accomplishments, collaborations, publications, and patents. Dr. Lilge is a Professor in the Department of Medical Biophysics at the University of Toronto and Senior Scientist at the Ontario Cancer Institute, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network. Princess Margaret Cancer Centre is recognized as Canada’s PDT Centre of Excellence, advancing PDT-related Cancer diagnosis and therapy including image-guided therapy.

Dr. Lilge’s extensive PDT experience which spans 27 years, includes basic science, pre-clinical and clinical work in all areas of photodynamic therapy including photodiagnosis, breast, bladder and brain cancer related PDT, vascular PDT and antimicrobial PDT. He has worked to develop new light sources including ultra-fast lasers, created improved diffuser technology, optimized dosimetry, evaluated next generation photosensitizers, led numerous global research teams and participated in countless international collaborations. This multi-disciplined expertise and multinational experience uniquely positions Dr. Lilge as a leader in translational PDT research and clinical development. Dr. Lilge has contributed to numerous key publications that have advanced the field of photodynamic therapy globally and continues with collaborate in clinical trials around the world. Most recently, Dr. Lilge has been instrumental in the development and advancement of ruthenium complexes as sensitizers for the treatment of bladder cancer at the University Health Network in Toronto, Canada where patients are currently being recruited for clinical trials.

IPA World Congress

The Boston World Congress was the 17th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association (IPA), marking 34 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The Boston World Congress was led by Congress Chair and IPA President Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT) and had record attendance with representatives from 33 countries. The 2021 IPA World Congress will be hosted in Moscow, Russia and the 2023 IPA World Congress will be held in Shanghai, China.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1980s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

