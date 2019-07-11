Cigarette Lighters: Worldwide Market Trends, Drivers and Opportunities, 2019-2024
With advances in technology, cigarette lighters have evolved over the last two centuries and have witnessed large changes in their design, convenience, and prices. Today cigarette lighters represent a billion dollar industry and is growing annually at 3-4%.
Region-wise, Asia-Pacific represents the world's biggest market for cigarette lighters followed by Eastern and Western Europe. In terms of competition, the market is an oligopoly with the top three players accounting for more than two thirds of the total market.
This report provides a deep insight into the global cigarette lighter industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a cigarette lighter manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cigarette lighter industry in any manner.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cigarette Lighter Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Price Analysis
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors for Manufacturers
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 Asia Pacific
6.2 Eastern Europe
6.3 Western Europe
6.4 Middle East and Africa
6.5 North America
6.6 Latin America
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Flint Cigarette Lighter
7.2 Electronic Cigarette Lighter
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by Material Type
8.1 Metal
8.2 Plastic
8.3 Others
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Tobacco Shops
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.3 Convenience Stores
9.4 Online Stores
9.5 Others
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Structure
10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
11 Cigarette Lighter Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Layout
12.4 Plant Machinery
12.5 Machinery Pictures
12.6 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures
12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Utilities Requirement and Expenditures
12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.12 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Income Projections
14.5 Expenditure Projections
14.6 Depreciation
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
