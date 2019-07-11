Global Incinerator Market Analysis 2019, and Outlook to 2024 - Asia-Pacific Currently Represents the Biggest Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incinerator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global incinerator market was worth US$ 12.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 16.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2024.



Catalyzed by better waste management and the ability to handle a large quantity of the total waste generated in urban areas, the demand of various types of incinerators is undergoing strong growth. Moreover, the demand of incinerators is also being driven by a decline in the availability of landfills and the ability of incinerators to deal with artificial and non-organic waste.



Additionally, incinerators keep a check on the rising levels of soil pollution, thereby minimizing the hazardous effects of untreated waste on the environment. Moreover, facilities carrying out the incineration process can be located close to the center of gravity of waste generation, as a result reducing the cost of waste transportation. Other factors that are currently driving this market include production of energy as a byproduct, uncontaminated groundwater, low carbon footprint, lower land requirements, etc.



Market Summary



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into moving grate; static hearth, furnace and multiple hearth; rotary kiln; and fluidized bed. Moving grate currently represents the biggest segment.

Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented into municipal sector and industrial sector.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific currently represents the biggest market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Incinerator Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Moving Grate

6.2 Static Hearth, Furnace and Multiple Hearth

6.3 Rotary Kiln

6.4 Fluidized Bed



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Municipal Sector

7.2 Industrial Sector



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players



Babcock & Wilcox Co.

Covanta Energy Corp.

Suez Environnement Co. S.A.

Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterrane S.A.

Gershman

Brickner & Bratton Inc.

EEW Energy from Waste GmbH

Martin GmbH

Wheelabrator Technologies

Novo Energy LLC

