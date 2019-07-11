Charles J. Gomer Recognized With 2019 Gold Medal Award at 17th World Congress of the International Photodynamic Association

/EIN News/ --

At the 17th International Photodynamic Association World Congress in Boston, Massachusetts, Dr. Charles Gomer of University of Southern California was awarded the prestigious IPA Gold Medal Award.





The IPA Gold Medal Award recognizes the significant career contributions of Dr. Charles Gomer leading to the advancement of photodynamic therapy (PDT) globally. Dr. Gomer is Professor of Pediatrics and Radiation Oncology, Associate Chair for Faculty Affairs (Department of Pediatrics) at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California (USC), and Director, Radiation Biology and experimental Therapeutics Laboratory at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Dr. Gomer contributed to major advancements of photodynamic therapy for the treatment of the pediatric eye tumor retinoblastoma, a potential new application for PDT. Dr. Gomer’s research programs were involved in the areas of radiation biology, photobiology and photodynamic therapy used in the clinical treatment of solid tumors as well as for the treatment of vascular and dermal proliferative disorders. Areas of investigation included the use of the inducible heat shock (HSP) promoter as a molecular switch for the selective activation of heterologous genes. Recent research explores targeted gene therapy using recombinant constructs with oxidative stress and heat inducible promoters to provide a novel mechanism for expression of cytotoxins, growth factors, immuno-modulators, suppressor genes and antisense molecules. During his career, Dr. Gomer has been recognized with numerous awards and professional accolades for his accomplishments in advancing basic research in photodynamic therapy and for mentoring the next generation of PDT researchers.

The Boston World Congress was the 17th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 34 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The Boston World Congress was led by Congress Chair and IPA President Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT) and had record attendance with representatives from 33 countries. The 2021 IPA World Congress will be hosted in Moscow, Russia and the 2023 IPA World Congress will be held in Shanghai, China.

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1980s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

